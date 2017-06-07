Sheriff's office: Arkansas woman says she needs to work on knife skills after cutting husband

An Arkansas woman was arrested Tuesday after she admitted cutting her husband and expressed dismay to investigators that the man was only injured, authorities said.

Pulaski County deputies arrived at the home of 47-year-old Sandra Wise in the 4400 block of Old Tom Box Road outside Jacksonville after getting a call about a domestic disturbance, according to a sheriff's office report.

Authorities spoke with Wise, who said she cut her husband after he grabbed her, the report said. Wise went on to tell the deputies she "needed to work on her knife skills because [her husband] was only injured," the report said.

Wise also told deputies she changed her clothing and washed and oiled the knife following the fight, the report said.

Wise's husband was reportedly taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock sometime before she was arrested.

Wise was taken into custody around 9 p.m. and faces a charge of first-degree domestic battery, a felony.

She is being held at the Pulaski County jail without bail. A court date is scheduled for July 18.