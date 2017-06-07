Sheriff's office: Woman arrested after 1-year-old found wandering on Arkansas highway

A woman has been arrested after her 1-year-old son was found wandering on a state highway in Lonoke County, the sheriff’s office said.

Lindsey Moody, 24, of Austin was arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, records show.

Capt. David Bufford with the Lonoke County sheriff’s office said his agency received a call around 7 a.m. Wednesday of a child wandering on Arkansas 319 with two small dogs.

When they arrived, deputies found the child in a diaper and walking around the parking lot of Baugh Chapel Baptist Church.

Authorities were able to track down the child’s address by looking at contact information on the collar of a small dog that was with him.

At the boy’s home on Champlin Road, which is about half a mile away from where he was found, deputies were initially unable to make contact with anyone.

The sheriff’s office later entered the residence and found Moody asleep in a back bedroom.

At that point, deputies shook the woman several times to get her awake, Bufford said, noting that Moody appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine.

The child is currently in the custody of the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

Records show Moody remained at the Lonoke County jail as of Wednesday afternoon in lieu of $2,500 bond. She has a court appearance set for Friday.