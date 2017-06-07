Sooners find way, win for repeat title

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Even as defending champions, it seemed for most of the season that Oklahoma was unlikely to repeat.

The Sooners started as a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They lost their NCAA opener to North Dakota State before rallying, then had to go to Auburn and win a super regional.

Even when they recovered at the Women's College World Series and reached the championship round, they faced No. 1 seed Florida and its two All-American pitchers.

In the end, Oklahoma found a way. Shay Knighten hit a three-run double in the second inning, and the Sooners defeated Florida 5-4 on Tuesday night to win it all again.

The Sooners (61-9) took both games from Florida in the best-of-three series to earn their third NCAA title in five years.

"I still cannot believe that this happened, with where we started and where we finished," Oklahoma Coach Patty Gasso said.

Knighten, who hit a three-run home run in the 17th inning to help win Game 1 on Monday, was selected the World Series' Most Outstanding Player.

Oklahoma freshman Mariah Lopez (18-1) got the victory Tuesday in relief of Paige Parker. Though Parker has an 8-0 career World Series record, she struggled Tuesday and lasted just 1 2/3 innings. She threw 108 pitches in the 5½-hour game Monday night.

"I think Paige probably could tell you she didn't have her best stuff, but she is the reason why we're sitting here right now, and she knows that. I know she knows that," Gasso said.

"To be able to give Mariah the ball, a freshman who's been waiting patiently, and for her to step up and do what we asked her to do in that setting was another reason why we're sitting here with a trophy. It's another reason why we're here, period."

Florida (58-10) did not allow an earned run in three games to reach the championship series, but the Sooners were able to break through against what statistically was the nation's best pitching staff.

Florida pitcher Kelly Barnhill, USA Softball's national collegiate player of the year, did not play Tuesday. Florida Coach Tim Walton went with No. 3 pitcher Alesia Ocasio (8-2), and she got the loss. Delaney Gourley allowed the double to Knighten in relief.

"It just wasn't our tournament," Walton said. "You look at the statistics, it's eerie how close the games were statistically. So I think that you've got two evenly matched teams. One just found a way to hit the ball over the fence more than we did, and give them a lot of credit."

Oklahoma's Nicole Mendes homered on Ocasio's third pitch of the game to give the Sooners a 1-0 lead. Sophia Reynoso responded with a home run for Florida in the second inning.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the second, Ocasio singled to knock in Justine McLean, then Kayli Kvistad walked with the bases loaded to score Amanda Lorenz and make it 3-1.

Knighten's big hit in the bottom of the second put Oklahoma up 5-3.

Sports on 06/07/2017