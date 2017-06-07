BASKETBALL

Osabuohien signs with UA

Gabe Osabuohien, a 6-8 forward from Toronto who played at Southwest Christian Academy in Little Rock, has signed with the Arkansas Razorbacks, Coach Mike Anderson announced Tuesday. Osabuohien — who averaged 11 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists per game as a high school senior — is ranked the No. 5 player in Arkansas and No. 63 small forward in the country by 247Sports.com.

“We are excited to add Gabe to what is already a strong class,” Anderson said in a news release. “Even though he is originally from Toronto, he has lived in Arkansas for a year, so he knows what it means to be a Razorback.

“He is a high-energy player with a lot of potential and we look forward to seeing him grow as a player in our program.”

Osabuohien is the Razorbacks’ fourth signee from Arkansas , along with Daniel Gafford, Darious Hall and Khalil Garland.

— Bob Holt

HIGH SCHOOL

Nominations sought for All-Academic team

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is accepting nominations for its All-Arkansas Academic Team. Nominees must be recent high school seniors who played a significant role in one or more varsity sports, finished in the top 10 percent of their graduating class and made at least a 25 on the ACT. Nominations must be made by a school official, teacher or coach, but not a parent. Nominations must include a resume of the student and a letter of recommendation by the nominating official. Nominations may be made by faxing to 501-378-3869 or emailing to tcooper@arkansasonline.com. Deadline for submissions is June 27.

FOOTBALL

Big Ten Network to televise ASU-Nebraska

Arkansas State University’s season opener at Nebraska on Sept. 2 will be televised by the Big Ten Network at 7 p.m.

Other ASU games to be televised include against Miami (Sept.

9) and Louisiana-Lafayette (Oct. 19) on ESPNU. The Oct. 4 game at Georgia Southern will be televised on ESPN2.

The Red Wolves’ game with the Cornhuskers will be the third game between the schools, with the previous meetings coming in 2009 and 2012.

GOLF

ASGA women’s championship begins

Defending champion Peyton Weaver of Benton leads the field today for the start of the Arkansas Golf Association’s Women’s Amateur championship at Hot Springs Country Club.

Weaver won last year’s title over Fayetteville’s Sarah Wright by four strokes at Big Creek Golf and Country Club in Mountain Home.

This year’s field also includes Wright, 2016 ASGA Hall of Famer Julie Oxendine of Russellville, Great American Conference freshman of the year Taylor Loeb of Maumelle and Carrie Hall of Bismarck, who won last year’s senior championship.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Mountain Home’s Joyce resigns

Mountain Home Coach David Joyce has resigned and will be the head football coach at Jackson Hole High School in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

Joyce was 5-26 in three seasons with the Bombers. He led Mountain Home to a 4-7 record last season as the Bombers lost at Benton in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Mountain Home, which plays in the 6A-East Conference, will open the 2017 season against Harrison on Sept. 1.

— Jeremy Muck

BASEBALL

Lyon’s Tognarine receives HM award

Lyon College’s Tyler Tognarine was named NAIA All-American honorable mention Tuesday.

Tognarine led the Scots’ pitching staff with an 11-5 record with a team-low 1.99 earned-run average with 4 saves and 92 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings, helping Lyon finish 35-24.