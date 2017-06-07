Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, June 07, 2017, 2:02 a.m.

Super Quiz: Culinary Matters

This article was published today at 1:38 a.m.

  1. What is venison?

  2. What ingredient makes bread rise?

  3. Celery, apples, walnuts and grapes are used in this type of salad.

  4. This pear-shaped fruit has a leathery skin, edible flesh and a large stone.

  5. What nuts are used to make marzipan?

  6. What type of cake is traditionally eaten at Christmas in Italy?

  7. Also called the "pie plant," informally its name can mean a fight.

  8. This egg-shaped tropical fruit is also called a "purple granadilla."

  9. California provides nearly 100 percent of the U.S. crop of this variety of thistle.

ANSWERS

  1. Deer meat

  2. Yeast

  3. Waldorf salad

  4. Avocado

  5. Almonds

  6. Panettone

  7. Rhubarb

  8. Passion fruit

  9. Artichoke

Food on 06/07/2017

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Culinary Matters

