What is venison?
What ingredient makes bread rise?
Celery, apples, walnuts and grapes are used in this type of salad.
This pear-shaped fruit has a leathery skin, edible flesh and a large stone.
What nuts are used to make marzipan?
What type of cake is traditionally eaten at Christmas in Italy?
Also called the "pie plant," informally its name can mean a fight.
This egg-shaped tropical fruit is also called a "purple granadilla."
California provides nearly 100 percent of the U.S. crop of this variety of thistle.
ANSWERS
Deer meat
Yeast
Waldorf salad
Avocado
Almonds
Panettone
Rhubarb
Passion fruit
Artichoke
Food on 06/07/2017
Print Headline: Super Quiz: Culinary Matters
