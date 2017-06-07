Super Quiz: Culinary Matters

What is venison?

What ingredient makes bread rise?

Celery, apples, walnuts and grapes are used in this type of salad.

This pear-shaped fruit has a leathery skin, edible flesh and a large stone.

What nuts are used to make marzipan?

What type of cake is traditionally eaten at Christmas in Italy?

Also called the "pie plant," informally its name can mean a fight.

This egg-shaped tropical fruit is also called a "purple granadilla."