Tennessee hires Arkansas assistant as head baseball coach
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:31 a.m.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee has hired Arkansas assistant Tony Vitello as its next baseball coach.
Vitello has agreed to a five-year contract with an average base salary of $493,000. He will be introduced at a Friday news conference.
The 38-year-old Vitello had been at Arkansas the last five years. He also had been an assistant at Missouri (2002-10) and TCU (2010-13). He was a recruiting coordinator at each of those three schools.
Vitello has helped sign and develop a dozen players who reached the majors, including two-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, four-time All-Star Ian Kinsler and Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi.
Vitello replaces Dave Serrano, who resigned last month. Serrano went 157-163 in six seasons.
Tennessee hasn't reached an NCAA Tournament since its 2005 College World Series appearance.
