Travs pitcher says he’s in right place

Wedged in a backpack by his locker, Lindsey Caughel’s journal from Venezuela keeps things in perspective.

He opens it after games such as Tuesday night’s, when the 26-year-old right-hander earned his seventh loss of the season when the Arkansas Travelers lost 5-0 to the Tulsa Drillers at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Caughel (3-7, 5.43 ERA) pitched 5 innings while allowing 6 hits, 1 earned run, 1 walk and recording 6 strikeouts in front of an announced crowd of 3,231. The Travs were shut out for the third time in four games.

Flipping through the journal’s pages, Caughel could trace back through his other starts against the Drillers, which are a part of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization that released him on March 29, 2016 — the day that sent him through the toughest portion of his career.

“It’s a business, and they didn’t see a big leaguer in me,” said Caughel, who went 17-19 with a 3.72 ERA over four seasons in the Dodgers’ farm system, where he reached as high as Class A Great Lakes in 2015. “And I didn’t agree with it. So I kept playing.

“Luckily, I’m in a spot now where someone sees something in me that I see in myself. They never gave me the opportunity to pitch in Double-A. Here I am, pitching in Double-A.”

Caughel was drafted by the Dodgers in the 23rd round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of Stetson University in Deland, Fla. After minor league spring training in 2016, Caughel expected he might be assigned to the Dodgers’ Class AA or Class AAA teams.

Instead, he was released.

Caughel joined the Lincoln Saltdogs in the independent American Association. Caughel went 6-3 with a 2.09 ERA, was named pitcher of the year and joined the Tigres de Aragua of the more competitive Venezuelan Winter League, which is unaffiliated with the MLB.

Caughel entered a country with a socioeconomic crisis that was on the brink of civil war. He said Aragua protected him, housed him in a hotel and didn’t permit him to go into the city alone.

At the games, he remembered 15 police officers in riot gear with dogs and AK-47’s on each foul line, holding back 20,000 screaming fans with horns and drums. Girls would climb on top of the dugouts. After games, children would ask for food instead of autographs.

“You don’t feel like you’re exposed to the elements, but you get to see it from a bus window,” said Caughel, who went 1-1 with a 4.86 ERA.

Four starts in, the Seattle Mariners called and offered a minor league contract.

“They told me when they signed me that they had their eye on me for a long time,” he said.

Mariners General Manager Jerry Dipoto had seen Caughel play while Dipoto was working with the Los Angeles Angels, and Caughel said Dipoto expressed that he liked the way Caughel throws a high volume of strikes. That quality was something the Mariners wanted.

“It’s cool to be a part of an organization where your strengths match up with your organizational philosophy,” Caughel said.

This season, Caughel has pitched four games against the Drillers. In two, he gave up two total earned runs; in the others, he gave up 14. In those outings, he was “pitching to prove something to those guys.”

“He’s had his struggles, off and on, trying to be a little more consistent,” Travs Manager Daren Brown said. “I thought today was a step in the right direction.”

As the locker room emptied, Caughel tucked the journal in his backpack, slung it over his shoulder and exited.

“I finally feel like my career is in my hands,” Caughel said. “I have the best opportunity here than anywhere else. And if I don’t make it, it’s on me. And I tell people, it’s very easy to look that person in the mirror.”