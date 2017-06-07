Tyson Foods says $4.2 billion purchase of AdvancePierre Foods completed

SPRINGDALE— Tyson Foods Inc. says its purchase of AdvancePierre Foods is now complete.

Springdale-based Tyson said in a news release Wednesday that the estimated $4.2 billion transaction to acquire Blue Ash, Ohio-based AdvancePierre Holdings Inc. is part of its strategic intent to emphasize its portfolio of protein brands.

Tyson produces chicken, beef and pork and is one of the largest food processors in the world with well-known brands such as Jimmy Dean and Ball Park.

AdvancePierre produces packaged sandwiches, snacks and other food items.

The announcement said AdvancePierre is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Tyson Foods and the trade of AdvancePierre shares on the New York Stock Exchange is ending.