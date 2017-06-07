Subscribe Register Login

The Recruiting Guy

VIDEO: Arkansas commit Ethan Henderson

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 8:57 p.m.

Arkansas Hawks’ Ethan Henderson (44) blocks a shot by Zac Watson late in the second half of Marcus Smart’s 73-72 victory in the 17-Under championship game at P.A.R.K. in Little Rock.

PHOTO BY BENJAMIN KRAIN

Arkansas Hawks' Ethan Henderson (44) blocks a shot by Zac Watson late in the second half of Marcus Smart's 73-72 victory in the 17-Under championship game at P.A.R.K. in Little Rock.

Arkansas forward commitment Ethan Henderson was named as one of the top 60 prospects at the Pangos All American camp over the weekend. Grassrootshoops.net rated him the No. 44 prospect at the camp. The first video is from Pangos while the second is from the Memphis in May tournament.

Henderson, 6-9, 190 pounds, picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from LSU, Notre Dame, Indiana, Texas and Arizona State in September of last year. Hoopseen.com rates him the No. 43 overall prospect in the nation for the 2018 class.

