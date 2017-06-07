Home /
Vitello hired to lead Vols
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 10:26 a.m.
PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER
FAYETTEVILLE — Tennessee has hired Tony Vitello as head coach, the university announced Wednesday.
Vitello, 38, has spent the last four seasons as Arkansas' hitting coach and recruiting coordinator. He agreed to a five-year contract at Tennessee worth $493,000 per year.
“This is as good of an opportunity as there is in the country,” Vitello said. “I consider myself incredibly blessed to be a part of the athletic department at the University of Tennessee. It’s the ultimate combination of an elite conference, a state school with great in-state players, a phenomenal city and outstanding tradition that exists not just with baseball, but across all sports."
Vitello replaces Dave Serrano, who resigned after failing to take the Volunteers to the NCAA Tournament in six seasons.
