Wednesday recruiting tidbits: D-linemen planning visits to Arkansas

Arkansas will host a highly recruited defensive lineman next week and another about a week later.

Defensive tackle Trevor Trout, 6-4, 324 of St. Louis Chaminade said he will be attending a local team camp in Northwest Arkansas and plans to make his way to Arkansas to check out the facilities and meet the coaches. ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect and the No. 21 defensive tackle in the nation

Defensive end Nicholas Fulwider, 6-7, 245 pounds, 4.79 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek, in planning to arrive in Fayetteville June 19 or 20 for a visit . He has more than 20 scholarship offers, including ones from Arkansas, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee and others.

Class of 2019 defensive lineman DeAngelo Griffin, 6-1, 295 of Cordele, (Ga.) Crisp County is planning to visit Arkansas in the near future. He received an offer from the Hogs on May 11. Wake Forest and others have also offered him.

Highly regarded power forward Ian Steere, 6-9, 250 pounds of High Point (N.C.) Wesleyan Christian said he's still working on visiting Arkansas, but working out air travel is making it complicated.

He has more than 20 other scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Connecticut, Kansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Florida State and Georgia.

Highly recruited cornerback Rayshad Williams of Memphis Whitehaven said he plans to visit Arkansas after his family completes a family vacation this weekend. He visited the Hogs in April and named Arkansas as one of his top schools.

He has offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Memphis and others. He's talking to running backs coach Reggie Mitchell.

Class of 2020 guard Moses Moody, 6-5, 175 of LR Parkview is picking up interest from UCLA and Oklahoma since his showing at the Pangos All American Camp in California over the weekend. Arkansas and others are also showing interest.

As reported last week, junior quarterback Ty Evans, 6-2, 185 pounds of Monument, (Colo.) Palmer Ridge said he'll visit Arkansas June 12-14. He recently received his first offer from the Hogs. Colorado and Colorado State offered about a week after the Razorbacks.