GOLF

Harrington suffers cut

Two weeks after Padraig Harrington returned from neck surgery, he was struck in the left elbow by the club of an amateur he was teaching at a clinic. Harrington required six deep stitches because he said the club hit him so flush that it cut into the bursa sac around the joint. He had to withdraw from this week’s St. Jude Classic in Memphis and said he hopes to be out only two weeks. “There’s no truth to the rumor it was the amateur’s best strike of the day,” Harrington said in a telephone interview Tuesday. It was no laughing matter Monday at a clinic outside Washington, D.C. Harrington’s first thought was that he had shattered his elbow. When he saw the blood, he rushed to press ice against it immediately. Harrington, who tied for 31st at the Memorial last week, said he was trying to teach the amateur how to fix his hook. He was standing to the side, shoulder to shoulder to show the amateur what the swing should look like. Harrington stepped away and the man kept swinging. Harrington said he went to an emergency room, where the doctor treating him had been on call two weeks ago at the Senior PGA Championship at Trump National. He said the stitches were deep to help prevent the area from getting infected, which was his only concern.

FOOTBALL

Vikings coach admits mistake

Eight months after initially injuring his right eye, Minnesota Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer is still having trouble seeing out of it thanks to a gas bubble put there to hold the retina in place. During a two-week leave ordered by the team to help his eye recover from an eighth surgery on a detached retina, Zimmer appears to have found some clarity for his plight. “I’ve probably done a little bit more research with this stuff since the season’s gotten over with, and I’ve probably needed to take it a little bit more serious than I did,” Zimmer said Tuesday, one day after rejoining the Vikings after two weeks at his ranch in Kentucky. The coach initially injured his eye during a game on Oct. 31. Despite advice from his doctors to shut things down to allow his eye to heal, he tried to coach through the discomfort while the Vikings were in a tailspin. The Vikings had finally seen enough last month, ordering their coach to leave the team’s optional practices, go home and recuperate. It was a difficult process for the coaching lifer to endure. He vowed just before starting his leave of absence that he would continue coaching “one eye or two.”

Jets set to cut wide receiver

The New York Jets are planning to trade or cut wide receiver Eric Decker, the latest move in what has been an offseason purge of veterans with big contracts. General Manager Mike Maccagnan said that if the Jets can’t deal Decker, they will move forward without him. Decker’s departure will save the Jets $7.25 million on the salary cap. The news came a few hours after New York cut linebacker David Harris after 10 seasons. Decker, 30, had 163 catches for 2,183 yards and 19 touchdowns in three seasons with the Jets, although he was limited to just 9 receptions for 194 yards and 2 touchdowns in three games last year because of a shoulder injury. He had his torn rotator cuff repaired last November — just over a month after having surgery on his hip, which had also been ailing him.

TRACK & FIELD

Former Olympian charged

Olympic silver medalist Danny Harris has been charged with contacting a teenage girl to commit a sex crime while he was a high school coach in Southern California. Harris, 51, was charged Tuesday with six counts of contacting a minor for sexual offense, child abuse and child annoyance. He was arrested Friday. Harris earned silver in the 400-meter hurdles at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles behind legendary hurdler Edwin Moses, who won gold. Prosecutors say he sent inappropriate text messages to a 17-year-old girl while he was a track-and-field coach at Gabrielino High School in San Gabriel. The girl wasn’t his student. If convicted, Harris could face seven years in prison.

MOTOR SPORTS

British racer dies

British motorcycle rider Davey Lambert died Tuesday from injuries suffered Sunday during the Isle of Man TT races, organizers said. ACU Events Ltd said in a statement that Lambert, 48, died at Aintree Hospital in Liverpool after being transferred from the Isle of Man. Lambert, making his debut in the race, crashed his 1,000 cc Kawasaki on the third lap of the six-lap event. The Isle of Man TT, first held in 1907, is a time trial event held over closed public roads on the Isle of Man, an island on the Irish Sea between England and Northern Ireland. Since 1911, more than 250 riders have died while competing in the event.

TENNIS

Davis Cup considers changes

Change could be coming to the Davis Cup. Singles matches in the international competition would be reduced to best-of-three-sets, instead of the current best-of-five, under a proposal recommended by the International Tennis Federation board of directors and announced Tuesday. Davis Cup doubles matches will remain best-of-five. Other possible changes that will be voted on in August include that Davis Cup and Fed Cup finalists will have the right to host first-round matches the next year and costs paid by host nations will be cut. Also, there is a proposal to reduce the number of inconsequential matches that are played after the outcome of a Davis Cup or Fed Cup encounter has been determined.

FOOTBALL

Three Michigan State players charged

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Three Michigan State football players were charged Tuesday with criminal sexual conduct after a woman said she was raped and forced to perform oral sex in the bathroom of an on-campus apartment during a party in January.

Josh King, 19, was charged with first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct and with distributing an image of an unclothed person. Demetric Vance, 20, and Donnie Corley Jr., 19, face third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

Spartans Coach Mark Dantonio dismissed all three from the football program moments after the charges were made public, and he later joined Athletic Director Mark Hollis for a news conference.

“This is my home,” Hollis said, choking up a bit as he spoke. “It’s where my wife and I attended school — where one son and my daughter earned their degree, where my other son will enroll this fall. I expect my home to be safe — safe to all that live here and safe to all that visit. Like any home, its safety requires shared responsibility and accountability. As athletic director, I am responsible to make tomorrow better than today.”

King is a defensive end from Darien, Ill. Vance, a defensive back, and Corley, a receiver, are both from Detroit.

“It’s never a good day when a criminal charge is filed against you, but at least Mr. Corley knows what he is facing and can get on with the process of fighting it,” said John Shea, Corley’s attorney. “He maintains that, in fact, he is innocent, and we intend to demonstrate that in the coming proceedings.”

Prosecutor Carol Siemon had said three people were being charged in the incident, but their names were not disclosed until Tuesday in court when university police Detective Chad Davis described the allegations for District Judge Richard D. Ball in East Lansing.

King is accused of pulling the woman into the bathroom and forcing her to perform oral sex before raping her. King then let two other people into the bathroom, one at a time, and the woman says she was forced to perform oral sex on them, according to Davis.

Corley and Vance initially denied having any sexual contact with anyone while at the party, police said, but later said they’d received oral sex from a woman in the bathroom. They both said they did not know the woman’s name, and both identified the accuser in a photograph, Davis said.