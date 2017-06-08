Home / Latest News /
10-year-old boy sought after going missing from Arkansas home, sheriff's office says
This article was published today at 5:25 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
Authorities are searching for a 10-year-old boy who went missing earlier Thursday in eastern Arkansas.
The Montgomery County sheriff’s office said in a statement that Fischer Newton was last seen around 8:30 a.m. at his home in the Williams Creek area, which is east of Mount Ida.
Fischer was wearing gym shorts, a blue “digital” camouflage long-sleeve shirt with the word “HUK” printed on it and muck boots.
Assisting in the search for Fischer are the Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Arkansas Department of Correction, U.S. Forest Service and Mount Ida Fire Department.
Anyone with information regarding Fischer’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office as (870) 867-3151.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: 10-year-old boy sought after going missing from Arkansas home, sheriff's office says
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
MemphisHog says... June 8, 2017 at 5:58 p.m.
Eastern Arkansas? Only Polk County is between Montgomery County and Oklahoma.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.