10-year-old boy sought after going missing from Arkansas home, sheriff's office says

Authorities are searching for a 10-year-old boy who went missing earlier Thursday in eastern Arkansas.

The Montgomery County sheriff’s office said in a statement that Fischer Newton was last seen around 8:30 a.m. at his home in the Williams Creek area, which is east of Mount Ida.

Fischer was wearing gym shorts, a blue “digital” camouflage long-sleeve shirt with the word “HUK” printed on it and muck boots.

Assisting in the search for Fischer are the Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Arkansas Department of Correction, U.S. Forest Service and Mount Ida Fire Department.

Anyone with information regarding Fischer’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office as (870) 867-3151.