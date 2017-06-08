$1,000 in food, cigarettes, jewelry stolen from Little Rock convenience store

About $1,000 worth of food was reported stolen from a Little Rock convenience store Wednesday morning after the padlock was broken and the glass door was smashed, officials said.

Police were sent at 9:12 a.m. to the Springer Stop & Go at 4616 Springer Blvd. about a possible burglary, according to a report.

An employee told officers that when he arrived, he saw someone had cut the padlock on the metal doors and broken the glass out of the interior door. The store had been ransacked, and $1,000 worth of food as well as jewelry, cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of money were reported missing.

The alarm system had been malfunctioning for the past week or so and wasn't turned on, though cameras were in use, the employee told police.

No suspects were listed on the report.