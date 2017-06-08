Home / Latest News /
$1,000 in food, cigarettes, jewelry stolen from Little Rock convenience store
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 2:06 p.m.
About $1,000 worth of food was reported stolen from a Little Rock convenience store Wednesday morning after the padlock was broken and the glass door was smashed, officials said.
Police were sent at 9:12 a.m. to the Springer Stop & Go at 4616 Springer Blvd. about a possible burglary, according to a report.
An employee told officers that when he arrived, he saw someone had cut the padlock on the metal doors and broken the glass out of the interior door. The store had been ransacked, and $1,000 worth of food as well as jewelry, cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of money were reported missing.
The alarm system had been malfunctioning for the past week or so and wasn't turned on, though cameras were in use, the employee told police.
No suspects were listed on the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: $1,000 in food, cigarettes, jewelry stolen from Little Rock convenience store
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.