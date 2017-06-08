Home / Latest News /
18-year-old arrested in shooting death at Arkansas apartment complex
A man is being held on a manslaughter charge after a fatal shooting Wednesday at a Conway apartment complex, according to a police spokeswoman.
Malique Cooks, 18, of Conway was booked at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday in the killing of 22-year-old Damien Hardy at College View Apartments on Bruce Street, records show.
The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. that night at the apartment complex, which is just north and east of the University of Central Arkansas campus.
LaTresha Woodruff of the Conway Police Department said Cooks told investigators that the shooting was an accident.
An investigation into the death is ongoing, Woodruff said.
Records show Cooks remained at the Faulkner County jail as of Thursday afternoon without bail.
