Thursday, June 08, 2017, 4:41 p.m.

18-year-old arrested in shooting death at Arkansas apartment complex

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 3:56 p.m.

PHOTO BY CONWAY POLICE DEPARTMENT AND FAULKNER COUNTY JAIL

Malique Cooks, 18, of Conway has been arrested on a charge of manslaughter in a fatal shooting Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at College View Apartments on Bruce Street in Conway.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A man is being held on a manslaughter charge after a fatal shooting Wednesday at a Conway apartment complex, according to a police spokeswoman.

Malique Cooks, 18, of Conway was booked at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday in the killing of 22-year-old Damien Hardy at College View Apartments on Bruce Street, records show.

The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. that night at the apartment complex, which is just north and east of the University of Central Arkansas campus.

LaTresha Woodruff of the Conway Police Department said Cooks told investigators that the shooting was an accident.

An investigation into the death is ongoing, Woodruff said.

Records show Cooks remained at the Faulkner County jail as of Thursday afternoon without bail.

