Arkansas 178 lane closures called off
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 3:08 a.m.
Lane closures on a section of Arkansas 178 on Bull Shoals Dam in Marion County will be discontinued until the water level at the dam falls, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.
The lane closures allowed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to perform maintenance on the dam's flood gates, but the water level is too high to do the work. Once the water level falls to an acceptable level, future lane closures will be announced, the department said.
Metro on 06/08/2017
