Arkansas high on OLB target Thurman Geathers' list

Highly recruited outside linebacker Thurman Geathers talked for the first time about his Arkansas visit on Recruiting Thursday and explained why the Hogs are high on his list.

He and his family visited Fayetteville Tuesday and Wednesday.

Geathers, 6-3, 227 pounds, 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb received a scholarship offer from the Hogs on May 3 and has more than 30 other scholarship offers from schools such as Arizona, Louisville, Maryland, North Carolina State, TCU and Pittsburgh.

He explained why he called the Arkansas visit as breathtaking.