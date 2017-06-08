Arkansas' high court denies appeal of man convicted in real estate agent Beverly Carter's death

Arkansas' highest court on Thursday affirmed a lower court's decision that allowed certain evidence at the trial of a man who was later convicted in the death of real estate agent Beverly Carter.

Aaron Lewis was convicted in early 2016 of capital murder and kidnapping in the 2014 killing of Beverly Carter, a restate agent whose body was found buried at a cement plant in Cabot where Lewis had worked. Lewis was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

[IN-DEPTH: The kidnapping and killing of Beverly Carter]

Before the trial, Lewis' counsel filed motions to suppress certain evidence including statements made to Pulaski County sheriff's deputies, prosecutorial subpoenas, physical evidence from his vehicle found after a car crash and a voice recording of the victim on his cellphone, court documents show.

A Pulaski County circuit judge allowed Lewis to suppress his first statement to authorities but denied his request to suppress the second as well as certain vehicle evidence, the subpoenas and the voice recording.

After the trial, Lewis filed the appeal, arguing the circuit court erred in admitting certain evidence. In a Thursday ruling, the state Supreme Court sided with the lower court over Lewis. Chief Justice Dan Kemp wrote the decision.