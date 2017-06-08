Home / Latest News /
Arkansas trooper critically injured in wrong-way I-40 crash is honored as year's best
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:35 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK— An Arkansas State Police trooper who was critically injured in a head-on crash on Interstate 40 in western Arkansas is the state's Trooper of the Year.
Cpl. Roy Moomey was presented with the award Thursday in Little Rock.
Moomey was injured Aug. 8 when his patrol car was struck head-on by a westbound vehicle in the eastbound lanes of I-40 near Alma.
State police say in a news release that Moomey was able to divert two vehicles from the path of the wrong-way driver before putting his patrol car into the lane of the oncoming vehicle.
A state police report on the collision says 24-year-old Matthew Choate of Fort Smith died in the crash.
State police say Moomey is still rehabilitating from injuries he suffered in the crash.
YoungHog says... June 8, 2017 at 5:01 p.m.
Praying for recovery.. and to TRASH that shirt.. GO HOGS
