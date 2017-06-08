Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, June 08, 2017, 5:27 p.m.

Arkansas trooper critically injured in wrong-way I-40 crash is honored as year's best

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 4:35 p.m.

the-wreckage-of-an-arkansas-state-police-vehicle-involved-in-a-head-on-collision-on-interstate-40-is-seen-in-this-photo-by-crawford-county-prosecutor-marc-mccune

The wreckage of an Arkansas State Police vehicle involved in a head-on collision on Interstate 40 is seen in this photo by Crawford County Prosecutor Marc McCune.

Arkansas State Police Trooper Roy Moomey poses Thursday with his wife, Leigh. Moomey’s patrol car was hit head-on Aug. 8 by a car traveling the wrong ...

LITTLE ROCK— An Arkansas State Police trooper who was critically injured in a head-on crash on Interstate 40 in western Arkansas is the state's Trooper of the Year.

Cpl. Roy Moomey was presented with the award Thursday in Little Rock.

Moomey was injured Aug. 8 when his patrol car was struck head-on by a westbound vehicle in the eastbound lanes of I-40 near Alma.

State police say in a news release that Moomey was able to divert two vehicles from the path of the wrong-way driver before putting his patrol car into the lane of the oncoming vehicle.

A state police report on the collision says 24-year-old Matthew Choate of Fort Smith died in the crash.

State police say Moomey is still rehabilitating from injuries he suffered in the crash.

Comment on: Arkansas trooper critically injured in wrong-way I-40 crash is honored as year's best

YoungHog says... June 8, 2017 at 5:01 p.m.

Praying for recovery.. and to TRASH that shirt.. GO HOGS

