Arkansas trooper critically injured in wrong-way I-40 crash is honored as year's best

LITTLE ROCK— An Arkansas State Police trooper who was critically injured in a head-on crash on Interstate 40 in western Arkansas is the state's Trooper of the Year.

Cpl. Roy Moomey was presented with the award Thursday in Little Rock.

Moomey was injured Aug. 8 when his patrol car was struck head-on by a westbound vehicle in the eastbound lanes of I-40 near Alma.

State police say in a news release that Moomey was able to divert two vehicles from the path of the wrong-way driver before putting his patrol car into the lane of the oncoming vehicle.

A state police report on the collision says 24-year-old Matthew Choate of Fort Smith died in the crash.

State police say Moomey is still rehabilitating from injuries he suffered in the crash.