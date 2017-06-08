Police: Suspected shoplifter being pursued by officer crashes into central Arkansas home

A woman caused $25,000 in damage after she drove into a central Arkansas home Wednesday morning while being pursued by police, officials said.

A Jacksonville police officer was called to the 1800 block of Neely Street at 5:20 a.m. to survey a wreck, according to an accident report.

At the scene, the officer observed half of a green 2004 Mercury Marquis sticking out of the residence. A Cabot police officer at the scene said he was pursuing the vehicle and the driver, 33-year-old Redina Green of Jacksonville, after she shoplifted earlier that morning, the report said.

During the pursuit, the Mercury headed northbound on Lehman Drive, crossed Neely Street and crashed into the structure, the Cabot officer said. A resident who was home at the time said he heard a "loud boom" when the vehicle hit, the report said.

Neither he nor Green were injured, police said.

About $5,000 worth of damage was done to the car and about $20,000 was done to the home, police estimated.

Green told the officers she was not the one driving the vehicle at the time of the wreck. The Cabot officer reportedly said he did not see anyone else in or around the vehicle after it crashed.

Green was cited by Jacksonville police for reckless driving.

A phone call asking if Green faced additional charges from Cabot police was not immediately returned.