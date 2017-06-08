Arkansas woman wins Grand Award at 59th annual Delta Exhibition

Dawn Holder of Clarksville has won the Grand Award at the 59th annual Delta Exhibition at the Arkansas Arts Center.

Exhibition juror Betsy Bradley made the announcement after her lecture at the Arts Center on Thursday evening during a preview reception for the museum’s members. Bradley is the director of the Mississippi Museum of Art.

The exhibition opens to the public Friday.

Holder, associate professor of art at the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, won the $2,500 prize for her porcelain sculpture Grass Variation (Mowed Path).

Two Delta Awards, with a prize of $750 each, were won by Paula Kovarik of Memphis for her thread, fabric and batting work Chaos Ensues and to Carlyle Wolfe of Oxford, Miss., for her sculpture of stainless steel cutouts suspended by synthetic line titled Fall.

LaDawna Whiteside of Fayetteville won the Contemporaries Award and a $250 prize for her graphite on paper work Body: Flesh and Bone. This award is chosen by the Contemporaries, an auxiliary membership group of the Arkansas Arts Center.

The 59th annual Delta Exhibition has 73 works by 57 artists. Some 1,120 entries were submitted by 497 artists.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.