Authorities searching Arkansas landfill for evidence in 25-year-old's killing

Out-of-state authorities say they are now combing over an Arkansas landfill as part of a months-long investigation into a 25-year-old woman’s death.

Police in Boulder, Colo., said in a statement Thursday that the agency was searching for evidence at the Morrilton landfill in Ashley Mead’s killing. That search began Tuesday.

"It is unknown how long the search will continue," the agency said.

Adam Densmore, 32, is believed to have killed Mead in the Colorado town before embarking on a multi-state trip with their daughter to dispose of at least some of Mead’s remains, Arkansas Online previously reported.

Arkansas was among the five states Densmore traveled to along a path that began Feb. 12 in Boulder, Colo., and ended Feb. 15 in Okmulgee, Okla.

On Feb. 14, Densmore stopped in Conway and stayed in the city for a night, police said. Mead and her daughter, Winter, were reported missing that day.

The following morning, Densmore drove to Okmulgee, Okla., which is nearly 40 miles south of Tulsa.

The Daily Camera in Boulder, Colo., reported that remains believed to be those of Mead were found in a dumpster near a Wal-Mart in Okmulgee.

Densmore was arrested Feb. 15 just west of Tulsa on suspicion of violating a custody agreement. A charge of first-degree murder was later added as part of the investigation.

At that time, authorities said a portion of Mead's body could be in a purple suitcase left along the route.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Boulder, Colo., Police Department at (303) 441-1974 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.