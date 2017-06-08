Brick Fields, John Paul Keith among week's music choices

Brick Fields, along with Danny Smith, Steve Danger and Rooster Meeks, will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Big Chill in Hot Springs. Admission is free.

The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs, (501) 624-5185, thebigchillhotsprings.com

...

John C. Craig will perform at 9:30 p.m. today at the White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $10.

Craig, a Gurdon-born blues guitarist and member of the Arkansas Blues Hall of Fame, played guitar for Ike & Tina Turner and Etta James. He now lives in Little Rock and has helped lead community radio station KABF-FM.

John Paul Keith will perform at 9 p.m. Friday. Admission is $6.

White Water Tavern, Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400, whitewatertavern.com

...

J. Cole will bring his "4 Your Eyez Only World Tour" for a performance at 8 p.m. Friday at the Metroplex in Little Rock. Admission is $35.

Cole was the first recording artist signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation label, releasing his debut album, Cole World: The Sideline Story, in 2011. The album debuted at No. 1 on three Billboard charts.

He then released Born Sinner in 2013, 2014 Forest Hills Drive in 2014 and his latest, 4 Your Eyez Only, in December. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. He has also produced singles for Kendrick Lamar and Janet Jackson.

Metroplex, Colonel Glenn Road and Interstate 430, Little Rock, (501) 681-7552, metroplexlive.com

...

Brian and Nick will perform at 5:30 p.m. and RVS will perform at 9 p.m. today at Cajun's Wharf in Little Rock. Admission is $5 after 9 p.m. for all shows.

Almost Infamous will perform at 5:30 p.m. and Riverbilly will perform at 9 p.m. Friday.

Rob & Tyndall will perform at 5:30 p.m. and Donna Massey will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Cajun's Wharf, 2400 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, (501) 375-5351, cajunswharf.com

...

Butterfly featuring Irie Soul will perform at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack. Admission is $5.

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., (501) 372-7707, stickyz.com

...

Stephen Neeper & The Wild Hearts, along with opening acts Iron Tongue and Zakk and Big Papa Binns, will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at the Rev Room in Little Rock. Admission is $10. The show is an after-party of the Little Rock Tattoo Show, which is being held at the Statehouse Convention Center from Friday through Sunday.

Adam Faucett, along with opening acts Dylan Earl and Candler A. Wilkinson, will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $10. The show is also an after-party for the Little Rock Tattoo Show.

Avery Sunshine, along with opening act Peter Collins and the On-Call Band, will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $35.

Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090, revroom.com

...

Opal Agafia and the Sweet Nothings will perform at 10 p.m. Friday at Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock. Admission is $7.

Mulehead will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7.

Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704, fourquarterbar.com.

Weekend on 06/08/2017