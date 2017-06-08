Bumper Pool: Luke Ford is a jokester, pranked Lunney

Arkansas linebacker commitment Bumper Pool revealed fellow commitment Luke Ford was a big prankster on Recruiting Thursday and told how he played a joke on tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. that involved him and quarterback commit Connor Noland.



He described how Ford pranked Lunney and the coach's reaction.

Pool, 6-2, 216 of Lucas, Texas, Lovejoy chose the Hogs over more than 20 offers from schools like Southern Cal, Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, Baylor and Oklahoma State.

He also talked about his latest visit to Fayetteville with his mother and how he got to know several of his future teammates, including Ford, who was also visiting.