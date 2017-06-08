Byron Hanspard tells why he's 100 percent Hog

Arkansas cornerback commitment Byron Hanspard Jr. told why he's 100 percent solid to the Hogs on Recruiting Thursday.

Hanspard, 6-1, 188, 4.44 in the 40-yard dash, of Desoto, Texas, chose the Razorbacks over more than 15 scholarship offers from schools like Oregon, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Vanderbilt, Colorado, Mississippi State and Texas Tech in March.

The Hogs' hard work help convince Hanspard to be a Razorback. He also talked about his plans to visit Arkansas again and what goes on during the group texts with the Razorback commitments.