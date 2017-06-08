COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

June 8

Master Gardeners Meeting

RUSSELLVILLE — The Pope County Master Gardeners will meet at 1 p.m. in the Education Annex of First Assembly of God Church, 124 E. G St. Joe Turner, lead designer for Cathy’s Flowers and Gifts, will speak on Arranging Flowers From Our Gardens. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call the Pope County Cooperative Extension Service, University of Arkansas, Division of Agriculture at (479) 968-7098.

June 8-10

Friends of the Library Book Sale

MORRILTON — The Friends of the Conway County Library will have a book sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the old Magie Ford building. Books will be sold for 75 cents per pound. Book dealers are welcome. All proceeds will benefit the Conway County Library. For more information, call the library at (501) 354-5204.

June 10

Rally for Recovery

CONWAY — Renewal Ranch, a rehabilitation center for men, will host its third annual Rally for Recovery at 5:30 p.m. at the Conway Expo Center. The event will include an all-you-can-eat catfish dinner provided by The Fish House. Jeff Williams, senior pastor of Conway Second Baptist Church, will be the keynote speaker. The evening will also include a live auction and testimonies from Renewal Ranch graduates and their families. Tickets are $25 each. Patron sponsor tables, six seats for $250,and event sponsorships are also available.For more information or tickets, contact Bryce McGhee at (501) 733-4263 or marketing@renewalranch.net, or visit www.therenewalranch.org.

Walks Through History

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program will bring its Walks Through History tour to Arkansas Tech University. The event will begin at 11 a.m. at Caraway Hall, 1403 N. Arkansas Ave. Opened in March 1935, Caraway Hall, named in memory of Sen. Thaddeus Caraway, has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1992. A $528,000 interior renovation in 2014 transformed Caraway Hall into a sorority house for four National Panhellenic Conference organizations — Alpha Sigma Tau, Delta Zeta, Phi Mu and Zeta Tau Alpha. The other structures at ATU on the national register are Browning Hall, Hughes Hall, the Techionery, Williamson Hall and Wilson Hall.

Volman Cemetery Fundraiser

BIGELOW — The Volman Cemetery will have its annual fundraiser in the Bigelow Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. There will be a fish dinner with all the trimmings, prepared by the Oaks Family, at 5 p.m., with an auction to follow. Plates will be $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Donations may be mailed to the Volman Cemetery, P.O. Box 103, Bigelow, AR 72016.

Children’s Fishing Derby

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Department will present its annual Children’s Fishing Derby, a free event for children ages 4 to 12, at 8 a.m. at Pleasant View Park. The weigh-in will be at 10 a.m. Prizes will be given in three age divisions for the heaviest catfish and the heaviest stringer of catfish. A special prize will be awarded for the biggest fish caught during the derby. Register at the Hughes Community Center, 1000 E. Parkway Drive. For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at (479) 968-1272.

Ongoing

Summer Concert Series

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library announces its annual Summer Concert Series, which takes place indoors to beat the heat. All are invited for summer snacks and music from local musicians. All concerts are at 2 p.m. Sundays. The schedule includes July 16, The Boomers; July 23, Mary Parker; July 30, Wightman and Karen Harris; Aug. 6, John Murphy; Aug. 13, Fat Soul Band; and Aug. 20,Wyatt Jones. For more information, call (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

UCA Community School of Music Registration

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas Community School of Music is registering students for summer music lessons. Private instruction is offered for children and adults in piano, voice, guitar, fiddle, mandolin, Suzuki violin, ukulele, and all band and orchestral instruments. Tuition varies depending upon the level of the instructor, and costs are listed at uca.edu/csm. Registration information is available at uca.edu/csm/registration. For more information, call (501) 450-3672 or email Teresa Bumgarner at tbumgarn@uca.edu.

Alexander Technique Lessons

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas Community School of Music is registering students for private and group lessons in the Alexander Technique, by Cliff Hicks. This technique is used for prevention and recovery from injury and repetitive motion strain, to end tension headaches and to promote endurance. Classes will meet from 2-3 p.m. Sundays for four weeks in Room 316 of the Snow Fine Arts Center. Registration information is available at uca.edu/csm/registration. For more information, call (501) 450-3672, email Teresa Bumgarner at tbumgarn@uca.edu, or visit uca.edu/csm or www.alexandertech-centralar.com.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., will offer a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Mize’s class focuses on feeling good in one’s body and letting go of life’s stress while listening to music. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, especially beginners, are welcome in the class. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

Fire Ant Field Day

PERRYVILLE — The Perry County Cooperative Extension Service will sponsor a Fire Ant Field Day at 5:30 p.m. June 15 at Perryville High School on the east side of the football field by the softball field. Kelly Loftin, entomologist with the University of Arkansas, Division of Agriculture, Cooperative Extension Service, will be the guest speaker. He will conduct a demonstration on an active mound and talk about the newest control methods, as well as the life cycle and habits of this invasive pest. For more information, contact Kevin Lawson, Perry County extension agent, at (501) 889-2661.

Archeology Lab Open House

RUSSELLVILLE — Archeologists from across The Natural State will conduct investigations at archeological sites along the Mulberry River as part of their annual training program Saturday through June 25. An open house to tour the archeology lab and visit one of the sites is planned at Cass Job Corps, near Ozark, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 17. The open house will provide the public an opportunity to learn about the annual training program and current research. For information about joining the Arkansas Archeological Society, visit www.arkarch.org. For information about the Arkansas Archeological Survey, visit archeology.uark.edu.

St. Joseph Picnic

CENTER RIDGE — The 88th annual St Joseph Picnic, featuring all-you-can-eat homemade Italian sausage and spaghetti, will take place from 2:30-7:30 p.m. June 17 in the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Hall. The all-family event will include the Kountry Store, games and refreshments. Everyone is welcome. The cost is $18 for adults and $6 for children. Children younger than 3 may eat free. To-go plates will be available at 3 p.m. For more information, call (662) 292-5965.

Creature Feature

CLINTON — The Little Red River Audubon Society will presents its free annual Creature Feature with the Little Rock Zoo at 6 p.m. June 20 at the Petit Jean Electric Building, 270 Quality Drive. Kids of all ages are invited to get up-close and personal with some of the zoo’s four-legged friends. Door prizes will be awarded. For more information, email lrras2011@gmail.com.

Author Presentation

CONWAY — Kimberly Willis Holt will speak about her life as an author with a program titled A Writer Cares, at 4 p.m. June 21 at the Faulkner County Library. She will speak about her writing process and her journey to publication and, if time permits, will conduct a writing exercise. Holt is a writer of children’s literature, including When Zachary Beaver Came to Town. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

QuickBooks Workshops

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will present two hands-on workshops for QuickBooks Pro, Premier and Enterprise software users June 22 at Arkansas Tech. The 8:30 a.m.-to-noon session, QuickBooks for Beginners, is designed for business owners and their employees with little or no experience using QuickBooks desktop software. The 1-4:30 p.m. session, QuickBooks Day-to-Day Basics, includes working with invoices, payments, bills, inventory and reports. Computers are provided for use during the sessions, which cost $65 each. Registration is required by June 21: Call (479) 356-2067 or visit asbtdc.org/training/russellville-events.

Heber Springs Fireworks Extravaganza

HEBER SPRINGS — The Heber Springs Fireworks Extravaganza will take place July 1 at Sandy Beach on the shores of Greers Ferry Lake. Partygoers are invited to arrive by boat or by car. Admission is free, although there is a $10 parking fee for those traveling by car. Food vendors will open at 11 a.m., live music will begin at 7:30 p.m., and the fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m. Music choreographed to the fireworks will be broadcast on 1061 FM KFFB.

Russellville Fireworks Display

RUSSELLVILLE — The city of Russellville will present a free community fireworks display at 9:25 p.m. July 4 at Old Post Road Park. Concessions will be available through the Russellville Kiwanis Club.

Fabulous Fourth

MORRILTON — The 19th annual Fabulous Fourth — an evening of fireworks, live music, hot dogs and watermelon — will take place the Fourth of July at Cherokee Park. Activities will start at 5 p.m., and the fireworks show will begin at 9:15 p.m. Picnic baskets and coolers are allowed in the park,and there will be a shuttle from the parking area. To volunteer at the event, email ccfab4@gmail.com. For more information, visit fabulousfourth.wix.com/fab4. To get to the park from Interstate 40, take Morrilton exit 107 and go south on Oak Street. Turn west on U.S. 64 (Broadway). Turn south on Cherokee Street, and follow the signs.

Rhythmic Interactive Percussion Experience

CONWAY — All are invited to join True Alisandre for a Rhythmic Interactive Percussion Experience (R.I.P.E) at 2 p.m. July 15 at the Faulkner County Library. R.I.P.E is a drumming event for the whole family. Using hand drums, maracas, tambourines, claves, jars, sticks and even the human voice, this experience allows simple rhythms to happen spontaneously. Everything participants need to experience the event will be provided. All library activities are free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

