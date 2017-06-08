Delete ISIS video, Philippines urges

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine military officials said Wednesday that they have asked social media companies, including Facebook, to remove a video of militants smashing icons in a Catholic church in a besieged southern city, saying it may be an attempt to fan hatred and turn the conflict into a religious war.

Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, the military spokesman, also urged Internet users not to share the video, which shows militants ripping a picture of Pope Francis, toppling a crucifix, and stomping on and torching religious statues.

Militants aligned with the Islamic State extremist group control pockets of territory in Marawi, where they laid siege more than two weeks ago. They are believed to be still holding a Catholic priest and many other hostages.

“We requested that this be pulled out because it may fan hatred,” Padilla told reporters. “It is intended by these militants to … sow hatred among Christians and Muslims.”