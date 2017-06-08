'Delta Exhibition' winners named, sneak peek tonight

This is a busy weekend for art lovers. A few highlights:

Members of the Arkansas Arts Center will get a first look at "The 59th Annual Delta Exhibition" at 6 tonight.

Also, we'll find out who won the top awards -- The Grand Award, two Delta Awards and the Contemporaries Delta Award. Winners will be announced after a 6 p.m. talk in the Children's Theatre by exhibition juror Betsy Bradley, director of the Mississippi Museum of Art.

If you're not a museum member and want to attend what is arguably the Arts Center's biggest event of the year, admission is $15 per person.

The "Delta Exhibition" opens Friday and hangs through Aug. 27 at the Arts Center, MacArthur Park, East Ninth and Commerce streets, Little Rock.

Info: arkansasartscenter.org.

Two highlights of Second Friday Art Night in downtown Little Rock:

• "Sammy Peters, Then and Now," an exhibit of abstract paintings and multimedia works by the Little Rock artist, opens with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Butler Center for Arkansas Studies, 401 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. The exhibition, which hangs through Aug. 26, surveys his work from 1962 to 2016.

Peters, who is represented by Greg Thompson Fine Art, also has several pieces hanging at that gallery, 429 Main St., North Little Rock. Peters also shows with LewAllen Contemporary in Santa Fe, N.M. The artist has a number of images posted on his website, sammypeters.com.

Info: www.butlercenter.org, gregthompsonfineart.com.

• "Gordon and Wenonah Fay Holl: Collecting a Legacy" opens with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St. The couple started buying fine and decorative art in the 1940s, including works created by well-known Arkansas artists Louis and Elsie Freund. Other artists in the collection include William E. Davis, Sheila Parsons, Jorge and Maria Villegas, Henri Linton and Paul Faris. After Wenonah Fay's death in 2011, hundreds of objects were donated to Historic Arkansas Museum.

Info: historicarkansas.org

Boswell Mourot Fine Art will open "Though False Intended True," a show of new works by Brad Cushman, gallery director and curator at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the gallery, 5815 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock. The exhibit hangs through July 1.

Cushman says his paintings, photopolymer gravure etchings and drawings are inspired by landscapes, trees and their reflections, textures and weathered surfaces. A winner of the Grand Award in "The 44th Annual Delta Exhibition" in 2001, Cushman also produces Inside Art with University Television at UALR and is the voice of the "Picture This" feature on KUAR-FM, 89.5.

Info: boswellmourot.com

