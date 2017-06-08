Durant’s three sinks Cavaliers

CLEVELAND — Kevin Durant made the shot of his professional life — a three-pointer with 45.3 seconds left — and scored 31 points as the Golden State Warriors rallied to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-113 on Wednesday to take a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals.

The Warriors trailed by six with three minutes left before Durant brought them back, scoring 14 in the fourth.

With their 15th consecutive victory, the Warriors have the longest postseason streak for any team in the four major professional sports. A victory in Game 4 on Friday night would give them a clean sweep of the NBA postseason.

Klay Thompson added 30 points and Stephen Curry had 26 for the Warriors.

LeBron James scored 39 and Kyrie Irving added 38 for the Cavs, who took a 113-107 lead with 3:09 left on J.R. Smith’s three-pointer.

Curry hit a layup, and after both James and Irving missed for the Cavs, Durant dropped his three-pointer to put Golden State up 114-113 with under a minute to play.

“All I was looking at was the bottom of the net,” Durant said. “I’ve been working on that shot my whole life. To see that go in, that was liberating, man. We’ve got one more to go.”

After the Warriors went up, Irving missed a three-pointer from his favorite spot on the right side and the Warriors closed it out with four free throws in the final 12.9 seconds.

After winning Games 1 and 2 by a combined 41 points at home, the Warriors had to scrap for all 48 minutes to take down the Cavs on Wednesday.

James and Irving were relentless in the second half and it appeared they had done enough to get Cleveland over the top and perhaps back in the series.

But Durant was not going to be denied. The 7-footer finished 10 of 18 from the field with 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Curry added 13 rebounds and six assists.

With Coach Steve Kerr on the bench for the second consecutive game after battling back pain, Golden State — which made a record nine three-pointers in the first quarter and finished 16 of 33 behind the arc — also got what it needed from its reserves as Andre Iguodala had several big plays, none bigger than stripping James of the ball on a potential tying three-pointer with 12.6 seconds left.

Cleveland had collapsed in the third quarter of the first two games, letting the Warriors run away and hide.

Irving didn’t let that happen in Game 3.

Showing off his ability to spin in shots high off the backboard, Irving scored 16 in the third quarter and the Cavs held the Warriors to 22 points in their lowest scoring output in any quarter in this postseason. The Cavs built their largest lead to 94-87 on Irving’s bucket with 1:13 left in the third quarter.

The Cavaliers couldn’t get far enough ahead in the fourth, leading by no more than seven, and the Warriors kept chipping away before Durant’s three-pointer. The Cavs missed their last eight shots and didn’t score in the last 3:09 of the game.

James was knocked flat in the first quarter, when he accidentally got blasted in the chin by teammate Tristan Thompson’s shoulder. James dropped to the floor and a hush fell over Cleveland’s crowd as the three-time champ laid in the foul lane. James shook it off, got up and slowly walked to the bench, and moments later drove for a layup.

Cleveland Coach Tyronn Lue decided not to change his starting lineup for Game 3, sticking with the slumping Smith at shooting guard. Smith responded with 16 points on 5 of 10 from the floor, all on three-pointers.

Lue also insisted that his team was better off playing at a high tempo.

“We want to play fast; we don’t want to play in a hurry,” Lue said. “We want to get good shots. We don’t want to take the long 3s and things like that.”

At a glance

All times Central Best-of-7

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

Golden State 118, Cleveland 113

Golden State leads series 3-0

FRIDAY’S GAME

Golden State at Cleveland, 8 p.m.