ENTERTAINMENT NOTES

Elsewhere in entertainment and the arts:

TODAY

Southern Crossroads

A traveling family of singers endures hardships in the midst of the Great Depression to entertain folks with an old-fashioned, high-spirited Southern jamboree in Southern Crossroads, by Warner Crocker and Steve Przybylski with Depression-era songs arranged by Przybylski, onstage through July 8 at Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock. Doors and buffet open 90 minutes before curtain: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday (12:30 p.m. matinee only Wednesday), 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $35-$37, $23 for children 15 and younger; show only, $25 and $15. Call (501) 562-3131 or visit murrysdp.com.

Welcome to My Life

Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life, a documentary in which the singer-songwriter tells his story through interviews with him and colleagues Usher, Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, Mary J. Blige, Mike Tyson, Rita Ora, Jamie Foxx and Terrence Jenkins, screens at 7:30 p.m. today at the Colonel Glenn 18 in Little Rock. Ticket information is available at FathomEvents.com and ChrisBrownDocumentary.com.

FRIDAY

Collected art

"Gordon and Wenonah Fay Holl: Collecting a Legacy," a collection of fine and decorative arts centering on work by Louis and Elsie Freund, opens at the Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St., Little Rock, with a 2nd Friday Art Night reception, 5-8 p.m. Friday. The exhibition will be on display in the museum's Horace C. Cabe Gallery through Feb. 4. Historian and retired federal judge Morris S. Arnold, author of the newly released The Arkansas Post of Louisiana, and Gail Arnold, who provided the photography, will sign copies of the book at the reception. Morris Arnold will give a brief talk on the book and take questions at 4:30 p.m. The reception will also feature "History Buff" beer, created in honor of the museum by Little Rock's The Water Buffalo, and performances by the Arkansas Mandolin and Guitar Association. Museum hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission to the reception and the gallery are free. Call (501) 324-9351 or visit HistoricArkansas.org.

Strike up the band

The North Little Rock Community Concert Band will perform a program titled "Fanfares, Flourishes and Friends," 7:30 p.m. Friday under the big canopy at Lakewood Village, on McCain Boulevard between U.S. 67/167 and North Hills Boulevard. The program will include James Curnow's Fanfare and Flourishes For a Festive Occasion; Flourish For Wind Band by Ralph Vaughan Williams; "Jupiter" from The Planets by Gustav Holst; America on Parade, a patriotic medley arranged by John Cacavas; Frank Erickson's Balladair; and John Philip Sousa's The Stars and Stripes Forever. Rico Belotti conducts. Lawn chairs and blankets welcome. Admission is free. Call (501) 758-2576 or visit nlrcommunityband.com.

SATURDAY

Etchings and paintings

"Though False Intended True," new etchings and paintings by Brad Cushman, director of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Art Gallery, go on display with an opening reception, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, at Boswell Mourot Fine Art, 5815 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock. The works, inspired by landscapes, trees and their reflections, weathered surfaces and textures, will be up through July 1. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Call (501) 664-0030.

Historic walk

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program's "Walks Through History" tour will visit Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, 11 a.m. Saturday, starting at Caraway Hall, 1403 N. Arkansas Ave. Co-sponsors are ATU, the Pope County Historical Association and the Arkansas Humanities Council. Admission is free. Call (501) 324-9880, email revis.edmonds@arkansas.gov or visit arkansaspreservation.org.

Cherry Street Fair

Clarksdale, Miss., bluesman "Super Chikan" headlines the June Cherry Street Fair, 5-8 p.m. Saturday on Cherry Street in downtown Helena-West Helena. The fair will include games and activities for children in the "Kidzone," the Mid-South Porsche Car Show, and food and craft vendors. Admission is free. Call (870) 338-3300 or email info@thrivecenter.org.

Weekend on 06/08/2017