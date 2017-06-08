Escapee, 17, back in juvenile center

A teenager who escaped Tuesday from a juvenile detention center in Jefferson County is back in custody after bolting during a phone call and leading officials on an hourslong search, authorities said.

The inmate, an unnamed 17-year-old boy, escaped Tuesday shortly after being arrested and taken to the Jefferson County juvenile justice center, according to a news release.

He was held initially on charges of fleeing, possession of a controlled substance and traffic violations. The teen also was wanted in at least one residential burglary, authorities said.

The Jefferson County sheriff's office said the teen abruptly ended a phone call and exited an automated door controlled by personnel. The door had been opened as a repair person was exiting, according to the agency.

The teen fled on foot toward the Regional Park area, jumped into a body of water northeast of the park and climbed a tree along a small island.

A short time later, deputies lost sight of the teen because of "high vegetation," the release said.

Authorities used dogs to track him and ATVs to comb the woods around the park before suspending their search around midnight, when they received a tip on the teen's whereabouts.

The teen was arrested Wednesday morning at his father's home on Sulphur Springs Road outside Pine Bluff. He was transported again to the youth lockup, the sheriff's office said.

He faces an additional charge of escape.

State Desk on 06/08/2017