Fake Facebook campaign photo of judge and 'The Rock' removed

LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas judge's campaign manager has reached out to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to ask if a fake picture of him and the judge standing together is OK to use on the campaign Facebook page.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the picture with Johnson was posted Tuesday and then removed the next day from Las Vegas Municipal Judge Heidi Almase's re-election Facebook page.

Jennifer Barrier, the campaign manager, said she knows Johnson through her late father, James "Buffalo Jim" Barrier, who was a wrestling promoter. Barrier said she doesn't think Johnson will mind, but she wants written authorization before posting the photo again.

The doctored image combines a campaign photo of Almase with a 3-year-old picture of Johnson in a gray button-down shirt.