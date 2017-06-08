Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, June 08, 2017, 4:41 p.m.

Fake Facebook campaign photo of judge and 'The Rock' removed

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:53 p.m.

In this June 10, 2016 file photo, Dwayne Johnson attends the premiere of his film, "Central Intelligence" in Los Angeles.


LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas judge's campaign manager has reached out to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to ask if a fake picture of him and the judge standing together is OK to use on the campaign Facebook page.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the picture with Johnson was posted Tuesday and then removed the next day from Las Vegas Municipal Judge Heidi Almase's re-election Facebook page.

Jennifer Barrier, the campaign manager, said she knows Johnson through her late father, James "Buffalo Jim" Barrier, who was a wrestling promoter. Barrier said she doesn't think Johnson will mind, but she wants written authorization before posting the photo again.

The doctored image combines a campaign photo of Almase with a 3-year-old picture of Johnson in a gray button-down shirt.

