Fallen soldier honored, returned home to Beebe

— Members of the community gathered to honor Pfc. Robert E. Mitchell on June 1 as his remains were returned home to Arkansas. Men, women and children held flags and lined the streets to show support for Mitchell and his family.

Mitchell, who fought in the Korean War and had been considered missing in action since Sept. 6, 1950, was recently identified.

Mitchell’s remains arrived at the Clinton National Airport in Little Rock on June 1.

and were escorted via motorcade to Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home in Beebe for burial with full military honors at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens.

Cherie Wood, president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7769 Auxiliary in Beebe, said she thinks it’s wonderful that Mitchell has been identified after so many years.

Members of the auxiliary attended the procession in Beebe.

“It’s important to show support for our military and all they do to keep us safe,” Wood said.

Ken Adams, Post 7769 service officer, said he wants to show families that service members won’t be forgotten.

“The turnout of people lining the streets was awesome. The Patriot Guard did a wonderful job,” Adams said.

“The community was there. Children were there singing ‘God Bless America’ when they drove by,” Wood said. “I thought that was fantastic.”

Mitchell’s funeral service took place Saturday.

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s official website, Mitchell was assigned to Company F, 2nd Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division, when his unit was attacking enemy forces of the Korean People’s Army near Am-sin, South Korea.

Mitchell was reported missing in action following the series of attacks.

Beth Moore, Mitchell’s sister and only living sibling, said he joined the United States Army immediately following graduating from high school in 1949.

“I was 17 years old when he joined,” she said. “He was almost two years older than I was.”

Moore said the siblings grew up on a farm and spent most of their time either working or at school.

“He was just a teenage boy. He was very well-liked, and everyone was his friend,” Moore said.

Their father was a preacher, and church was a large part of their lives, she said.

“One memory I nearly always think of is working on the farm with him. Once we were in the hot cotton patch talking about how hot it was, and we started singing ‘I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas’ because the white Christmas would be cooler than the hot cotton,” she said, laughing.

Moore said she also remembers Mitchell being in a school play and joking with his friends about how they’d perform their roles.

“I’m pretty overwhelmed with today’s activities,” she said. “He’s been gone for so long, and we didn’t know if he’d be found and identified.”

“I had pretty well accepted that he might not ever be found, but now that he has been, it’s been pretty emotional.”

Moore said seeing all of the people along the highway from Little Rock to Beebe respecting and honoring her brother touched her.

“People have gone out of their way to do this. I appreciate it, and I know he would, too,” she said.

“Last year we did have a memorial. We didn’t know if he’d ever be found, and I’m the only sibling left. Not knowing if he’d ever be identified, we all talked, and the family decided to have a memorial,” Moore said.

The memorial was held on what would have been Mitchell’s 85th birthday on Feb. 20, 2016, she said.

Mitchell’s remains were tested in May 2016.

Moore said Mitchell’s DNA sample was obtained from a tooth.

“[The DNA] was consistent with the maternal references: a sister, Beth Moore; and a nephew, Mitch Mason,” Moore said.

“The identification was also based on other tests, dental analysis, skeletal remains and chest X-rays,” she said.

Moore said the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Laboratory established that the remains were those of Pfc. Robert Elijah Mitchell.

“We didn’t know that this day would ever come,” she said.

According to the DPAA’s official website, 7,747 Americans from the Korean War remain unaccounted for.

Moore said she keeps Mitchell’s medals in a shadowbox, and they include The Purple Heart, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Service Star, the National Defense Service Medal, the Combat Infantryman Badge, the United Nations Service Medal and the Republic of Korea Korean War Service Medal.

Nicholas Mason, the great-nephew of Robert E. Mitchell, said that when he thinks of Mitchell, he thinks of greatness.

“[He was] a man who gave more for you and me than we could ever repay to him. I think he was an outstanding individual,” Mason said.

“The best way I know how to describe the response from the family has been pure excitement and overjoy. We are all so happy that the one wish we all have had, especially my grandma, has come true,” he said. “There is no greater feeling.”

Mason said he feels blessed that all of this has happened.

“The respect and honor from the community of Beebe and every individual who pulled over and got out of their vehicle have been phenomenal. It made every one of us so happy to see,” he said.

“Now we actually have him home to take care of and honor,” Wood said.

