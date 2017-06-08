Fast Forward

Freedom: This year's Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St., Little Rock, will feature music, children's activities, food trucks and vendors in a block party atmosphere, noon-6 p.m. June 17. Admission is free. Call (501) 683-3593 or visit mosaictemplarscenter.com.

Fandom: The TV twirlers, including Keo Motsepe (left) bring their fancy footwork to Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock in Dancing With the Stars Live! -- Hot Summer Nights, 8 p.m. July 18. Tickets are $42-$270. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

Weekend on 06/08/2017