Filing: Fast-casual chain Zaxby's set to open first Little Rock location

Georgia-based fast casual chain Zaxby’s is set to open its first location in Little Rock, permit filings show.

A plumbing permit was filed Wednesday with the Arkansas Department of Health for a restaurant at 10601 Kanis Road on the city’s west side.

That application was listed as open as of Thursday.

The Kanis Road location would be near Panera Bread and Dunkin’ Donuts.

Zaxby’s currently has seven locations in central Arkansas, including in Benton, Bryant, Conway, Maumelle, Sherwood and Jacksonville.