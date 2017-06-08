Fishing Hot Spots

Lake Maumelle Bass fishing is excellent on crankbaits, wacky rig worms, flukes and spinnerbaits in depths of 10-15 near weeds. Kentucky bass are being caught on jigs in shallow water. White bass are schooling at the east end and are biting Rooster Tails, CC Spoons and deep-diving Bandits and Bombers. Big crappie are being caught on crappie minnows and jigs. Redears are being caught 10-14 feet deep with crickets and live worms.

Lake Brewer Bream fishing has been excellent around the brush piles on worms and crickets. Crappie fishing is excellent 10-20 feet deep on minnows and jigs. Bass are hitting spinnerbaits and crankbaits at 10-20 feet. Catfish are biting worms or chicken livers.

Beaver Lake Stripers are being caught over gravel bars, points, humps, treetops on free lines and lightly weighted downlines down to 50 feet. There has been some topwater activity from striper and white bass. Also try trolling small umbrella rigs with white grubs or chartreuse for stained water, as well as plugs like Rapala No. 14 husky jerks in black back or purple back on plane boards with snap weights.

Sports on 06/08/2017