Helpful Hints
By Heloise
This article was published today at 1:42 a.m.
DEAR HELOISE: My twin grandchildren will be starting kindergarten in August. The school gave me some tasks to practice with the twins so they will be ready:
• We practice writing letters and words outside using sidewalk chalk.
• I make sure the kids can follow step-by-step directions.
• When they are telling me about their day, I ask them what happened first, then next and then last.
• I have the twins practice taking care of their books, art supplies, sweaters, etc.
• They play with the neighborhood children.
• I tell them that school is a place to have fun, learn and grow. But it's not all playtime. They have to follow the rules and listen to the teacher.
• If they have any fears about school, I listen to them and reassure them.
The twins are eager to start school.
-- Mary P., Joliet, Ill.
DEAR READER: Some other hints: Make sure the children can tie their shoes, write their names and pay attention for 15-20 minutes. I wish them all the best in their school career. Developing a love of learning is critical to success. Oh, and one more thing: read, read, read! Read to them; have them read to you.
DEAR HELOISE: While spring-cleaning, I discovered I had way too many small bath towels, and I was getting low on face cloths. I decided to cut the towels and make face cloths.
I found I can get six cloths from one towel. I just whip the edges, and I'm done.
-- Sheila in Maine
DEAR HELOISE: When you get to the bottom of the toothpaste tube, get a clean pair of scissors and cut the top off the toothpaste tube.
You will find that there is a lot of toothpaste left in that area.
You can use a plastic picnic knife to scoop it out and put on your toothbrush, or you can dip a dry toothbrush into it.
-- Margaret Ann H.,
via email
DEAR HELOISE: My linen cabinets were full and in disarray. I used attractive hat boxes for storing full sets of bed sheets -- one hat box per set. I stacked them on the floor of each bedroom. Handy and decorative. Now my linen closet is roomy enough for towels, blankets, etc.
-- Russell in Washington
Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email
Heloise@Heloise.com
Weekend on 06/08/2017
Print Headline: Helpful Hints
