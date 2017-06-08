History tour set for Saturday at Arkansas Tech

RUSSELLVILLE — The community is invited to learn more about Arkansas Tech University on Saturday when the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program brings its Walks Through History tour to the campus. The tour is free and open to the public.

The tour will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday in front of Caraway Hall, 1403 N. Arkansas Ave. Revis Edmonds, AHHP preservation outreach coordinator, will lead the tour, which is co-sponsored by Arkansas Tech and the Pope County Historical Association.

Edmonds said the 1 1/2-hour tour will focus on buildings constructed at Arkansas Tech during the New Deal program initiated by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to bring relief to the country after the Great Depression.

Arkansas Tech University was founded in 1909 when the Arkansas General Assembly created four agricultural-school districts, with the second district to be in Russellville.

Edmonds said the building of Caraway Hall in 1934 “heralded one of the most ambitious periods of construction on the Arkansas Tech campus.

“As was the case with many public sites and institutions around the state, the labor force was largely contributed by the Emergency Relief Administration (later known as the Federal Emergency Relief Administration), a federal agency established by Roosevelt to hire the nation’s unemployed to carry out a broad variety of projects in the public interest,” Edmonds said. “Currently, Caraway Hall serves as sorority housing for all four of the sororities on the Arkansas Tech campus.”

Tom DeBlack, professor of history at Arkansas Tech, said Caraway Hall opened in March 1935 and was named in memory of U.S. Sen. Thaddeus Caraway of Jonesboro.

“His widow, Sen. Hattie Caraway, spoke at the dedication on Oct. 18, 1935,” DeBlack said, citing the exact date from his new book, A Century Forward: The Centennial History of Arkansas Tech University.

According to information found online at The Encyclopedia of Arkansas History and Culture, encyclopediaofarkansas.net, Thaddeus Caraway was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives four times and to the U.S. Senate twice. He died in November 1931.

Hattie Caraway was appointed by Arkansas Gov. Harvey Parnell to finish her husband’s term in December and was confirmed in a special election on Jan. 12, 1932, becoming the first woman elected to the Senate. Hattie Caraway was re-elected in 1932 and served until 1944, when J. William Fulbright defeated her. Her term ended Jan. 2, 1945.

Hattie Caraway was known to be a strong supporter of Roosevelt’s New Deal legislation.

Additional sites on Saturday’s tour, all of which were listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1992, include the following:

• Browning Hall, formerly known as the Girls’ Domestic Science and Arts Building, which, Edmonds said, was built in 1913 as a women’s dormitory and extensively renovated in 1935 to serve as a home economics center.

“The Public Works Administration [part of the New Deal] provided funds for school construction in January 1934, of which, $7,500 was allocated for renovating this building,” Edmonds said. “It later became an art building before falling into disrepair, but has been renovated and is now Browning Hall, named for benefactor William Elmo Browning, and houses university business-related offices.

• Hughes Hall was built as a classroom building in 1940 with funding support from the Works Progress Administration (also part of the New Deal).

Edmonds said this building was converted into a dormitory in 2009 and since the fall of 2014, it has been home to the agriculture living-learning community.

• The Techionery, formerly the physical education building, was built in 1937 with funding from the Federal Emergency Relief Administration.

Edmonds said this building now houses the Arkansas Tech Museum and the university’s theater department.

• Williamson Hall was built in 1940 with funding support from the National Youth Administration (another agency of the New Deal). Edmonds said the building is named for Marvin Williamson, the school’s first band director, as well as the first student to enroll at the university. The building has been renovated and reopened in 2003 as home of the university’s hospitality-education program.

• Wilson Hall was built in 1925 during what Edmonds said was a period of expansion in which the school, then the Second District Agriculture School, began offering four-year degree programs. He said the building has served mostly as a men’s residence but has housed other programs over the years, including a child-development center and the School of Nursing. The structure has undergone renovations and was reopened in fall 2016.

The building was later named for Judge R.B. Wilson, who, according to Arkansas Tech University’s news and information website, arkansas

tech.news.com, helped lead the effort to locate the Second District Agriculture School in Russellville and served on the university’s board of trustees from 1913-27.

Edmonds, who joined the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program staff in October 2016, said he will “call on” DeBlack and David Vance of the Pope County Historical Association, for input during Saturday’s tour.

“I have found that no matter how much preparation work I do, I rely on the local people to answer questions that I might not be able to answer,” Edmonds said, smiling. “I always learn something new on these tours.”

The Arkansas Humanities Council co-sponsors the Walks Through History program, which is presented several times a year in various parts of the state.

For more information on the Walks Through History tours, visit arkansaspreservation.com or call (501) 324-9880. AHHP is an agency of the Department of Arkansas Heritage.