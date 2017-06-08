Hogs hitting coach Vitello signs up with Volunteers

FAYETTEVILLE -- For Tony Vitello, good things do happen after midnight.

After Arkansas beat Missouri State after 3 a.m. Monday in an NCAA Tournament Fayetteville Regional game, Vitello made two more early-morning memories that culminated in him being hired as Tennessee's head baseball coach Wednesday. Vitello will be introduced at a news conference in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday.

Vitello has spent the past four seasons as the recruiting coordinator and hitting coach at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Vitello said he received a call from Tennessee Athletic Director John Currie around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, shortly after the Razorbacks' season-ending loss to Missouri State. Vitello and Currie met at an undisclosed location in the wee hours Wednesday morning, and Vitello accepted an offer to coach the team.

"After we lost to Missouri State on Monday, I was devastated because I loved this team, maybe more than any other team I've coached," Vitello said. "I'm sitting on the couch watching Tombstone and the phone rings.

"I don't know how good I am in a formal interview, but at 1:45 in the morning you throw everything out the window. It was just chatting about the job and ... that turned into a teleconference the next morning, and that turned into meeting some place (Tuesday) night."

Vitello signed a five-year agreement with the Volunteers that will pay him a base salary of $493,000 per year.

He will replace Dave Serrano at Tennessee after Serrano failed to make the NCAA postseason in six seasons. Serrano, who took UC-Irvine and Cal State Fullerton to the College World Series in previous stops, went 27-25 in his final season with the Volunteers and finished in last place of the SEC East by three games.

Tennessee hasn't made the NCAA postseason since 2005.

"Tennessee is a job that everyone I go to for advice -- including [Arkansas Coach] Dave Van Horn -- say has been great, possibly can be great and really should be great," Vitello said. "It was hard to pass up."

Vitello, 37, helped assemble multiple top recruiting classes at Arkansas, including one that helped the Razorbacks reach the College World Series in 2015. He also was instrumental in recruiting several top players during a three-year stint at TCU, players who have helped the Horned Frogs to three consecutive College World Series.

"Tony has done an incredible job during his time here at Arkansas as a recruiter and a coach," Van Horn said. "He has poured his heart and soul into our program. He's elevated our recruiting. I knew when I hired him that I would probably only have him for three or four years.

"I'm excited for him, personally and professionally, because I know he has aspired to be a head coach at this type of program. This is great for his career, and I couldn't be more happy for Tony and his future."

It is the second consecutive offseason Vitello interviewed for a head coaching job in the SEC. He was never offered the job at his alma mater Missouri after interviewing last June, and he told WholeHogSports.com at the time he was never "all-in on saying yes if it was offered."

Vitello indicated he had a better feeling meeting with Currie.

"It's a phenomenal job, and if I didn't feel good about the partnership there with John Currie, maybe it would have scared me off a little bit," Vitello said. "How relaxed the conversation was on the phone and in-person it was even better. John is very down to earth and very genuine for a person who is in that position of power."

Vitello reportedly was not the only candidate at Tennessee. South Alabama Coach Mark Calvi, a former South Carolina assistant, told AL.com he turned down the job after it was offered to him Tuesday.

Vitello will be one of at least three new head coaches in the SEC next year. Alabama hired Auburn assistant Brad Bohannon last week to replace Greg Goff, who was fired after one season.

The South Carolina job also is vacant after Chad Holbrook resigned earlier this week when he missed the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three seasons.

"Proven experience evaluating and recruiting at the highest level and in the grind of the SEC was an absolute prerequisite, and Coach Vitello checks all the boxes," Currie said in a news release. "He has a track record of helping to build healthy and competitive programs."

It's too early to know where Van Horn will turn in his search for Vitello's replacement, but the position has long had a coach with strong recruiting ties in Texas. Arkansas had 11 Texans on the roster this season, signed eight from the state in November and has several more committed in future classes.

Sports on 06/08/2017