Happy birthday. This year you put health and happiness first and achieve more than ever because of this prioritizing. You'll learn much as a part of a team. There's a chance to commit to a short-term relationship that you'll have the option to take long-term later. September and December are most romantic this year.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The fact of the matter is that when things come too easily, they are not enjoyed nearly as much as what was hard-won. Though you'd like to give freely to someone, consider making the exchange slightly more challenging.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): All that you desire for this day will be accomplished, because you commit, buckle down, and work until it's finished. "Freedom" isn't even on your list of values right now, and this will work just fine.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The science-fiction writer William Gibson suggested that the future is here; it just isn't widely distributed yet. Nonetheless, you're on the inside track and you'll enjoy the technological perks of the elite.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Good leaders have clear rules enforced with consistency. People need to know the reward or punishment for each action and they need to believe those consequences are every time and for all.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Art will imitate life, and life will imitate art to the extent that it might get a little confusing about what's real and what's a copy. All you have to do is check in with your heart's authenticity meter to know.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The ego acts in mysterious ways. It can make us feel superior, but it can also persuade us of our inferiority. Both ideas are wrong. If either idea is influencing an action, it's a sign of ego interference. Pause. Back up. Reassess.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Something magical is coming together. This involves people you love and people you will love all showing up at the same time to celebrate.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Since you're not 3 years old, you don't always say what pops into your head. Instead you try to cater your message to your audience. You most adore those around whom you least have to self-censor.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Personal growth and empowerment will involve a bit of scrutiny directed at your inner dialogue. There's a chance something you've told yourself is a falsehood you concocted to protect yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Many religions suggest that the ancestors are always there, ready to help, if we would only call on them. Why wait for a big problem to test the theory? No one will be put out if you ask for help with something small.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Those who would rather be right than happy have definitely fallen prey to the illogic of an out-of-control ego. Your willingness to be wrong isn't a sign of weakness; it's a sign of health.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Amateurs go on about themselves for 10 minutes before bothering to inquire about the other person. Even when you've something to vent, you make sure the conversation is balanced -- one of the reasons you're so popular.

