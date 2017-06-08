House GOP on track to undoing post-2008 financial rules

WASHINGTON — House Republicans headed toward a vote Thursday on dismantling sweeping financial rules established under President Barack Obama that were designed to head off economic meltdowns like the one that caused millions of Americans to lose their jobs and homes during the Great Recession.

Republicans are arguing that the many requirements imposed under what is known as the Dodd-Frank Act have actually harmed economic growth by making it harder for consumers and businesses to get credit.

"At the end of the day, Dodd-Frank didn't help Main Street. It actually made it harder for many on Main Street," said Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.

Democratic lawmakers are overwhelmingly opposed to the bill, which also faces major obstacles in the Senate. They argue that Dodd-Frank, which became law after the 2008-09 economic meltdown, has brought financial security to millions of Americans and that undoing it will encourage the kind of risky lending practices that invites future economic shocks.

They also oppose provisions that would strip away a consumer protection agency's authority to go after companies that it determines have participated in unfair or deceptive practices in their financial products and services. The agency has returned $29 billion to 12 million consumers who were victims of deceptive marketing, discriminatory lending or other financial wrongdoing.

"You're ignoring the past and you're endangering the future of millions of Americans," Rep. Louise Slaughter, D-N.Y. said of Republicans. "Dismantling the law will force consumers to go it alone against Wall Street."

