• Randy Wrozek, treasurer of Jackson, Mich., said "It's not our job to count his money," to explain a decision to refuse bags containing 2,700 loose pennies that resident Brian McGonegal attempted to use to make payments toward a $270 fine for having too much trash in his yard.

• Rani Ghanem, 21, a liquor store manager in Arcadia, Calif., first tried to guide a female peacock outside when it wandered into the store but ended up spending 90 minutes trying to catch the bird, which broke several bottles of wine worth about $500 before it was caught.

• Nicholas Sherman, 31, hired to play the Tin Man for a Wizard of Oz celebration at the Yellow Brick Road Casino, was still in his character makeup when his mug shot was taken after his drunken-driving arrest in Sullivan, N.Y., police said.

• Martin Takac, 38, of Trmava, Slovakia, was descending Alaska's Denali mountain when he slipped into an inches-wide crevasse in a glacier and became stuck, requiring rescuers to spend 15 hours chopping open a hole large enough to pull him to safety.

• Martha Church, a library director in West Hartford, Conn., said a copy of Who Has Seen The Wind, originally due back in 1965, was returned more than 50 years later with a sticky note reading "Sorry it has taken so long."

• Katie Hawley checked her security camera after realizing that someone had entered her apartment in Vail, Colo., and discovered that a black bear had climbed through an open window, helped itself to food and briefly stomped on piano keys as it roamed around.

• Nick Gemayel of Rochester, N.Y., said he was at his office desk when he saw a bright flash flare from a light switch, heard a loud crack and then realized his left hand was blistering from getting hit by a bolt of lightning that struck outside the building and arced through the switch.

• Jeremy Durham, ousted from the Tennessee General Assembly over sexual-harassment allegations, was fined nearly $465,000 for campaign-finance violations that included using re-election funds for personal expenses and loans to his wife and friends.

• Orlando Martinez, 37, faces a charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon on accusations that he attacked a cellmate at the Grady County, Okla., jail with a spork, a hybrid form of cutlery that serves as a spoon and a fork.

