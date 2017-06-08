• Randy Wrozek, treasurer of Jackson, Mich., said "It's not our job to count his money," to explain a decision to refuse bags containing 2,700 loose pennies that resident Brian McGonegal attempted to use to make payments toward a $270 fine for having too much trash in his yard.
• Rani Ghanem, 21, a liquor store manager in Arcadia, Calif., first tried to guide a female peacock outside when it wandered into the store but ended up spending 90 minutes trying to catch the bird, which broke several bottles of wine worth about $500 before it was caught.
• Nicholas Sherman, 31, hired to play the Tin Man for a Wizard of Oz celebration at the Yellow Brick Road Casino, was still in his character makeup when his mug shot was taken after his drunken-driving arrest in Sullivan, N.Y., police said.
• Martin Takac, 38, of Trmava, Slovakia, was descending Alaska's Denali mountain when he slipped into an inches-wide crevasse in a glacier and became stuck, requiring rescuers to spend 15 hours chopping open a hole large enough to pull him to safety.
• Martha Church, a library director in West Hartford, Conn., said a copy of Who Has Seen The Wind, originally due back in 1965, was returned more than 50 years later with a sticky note reading "Sorry it has taken so long."
• Katie Hawley checked her security camera after realizing that someone had entered her apartment in Vail, Colo., and discovered that a black bear had climbed through an open window, helped itself to food and briefly stomped on piano keys as it roamed around.
• Nick Gemayel of Rochester, N.Y., said he was at his office desk when he saw a bright flash flare from a light switch, heard a loud crack and then realized his left hand was blistering from getting hit by a bolt of lightning that struck outside the building and arced through the switch.
• Jeremy Durham, ousted from the Tennessee General Assembly over sexual-harassment allegations, was fined nearly $465,000 for campaign-finance violations that included using re-election funds for personal expenses and loans to his wife and friends.
• Orlando Martinez, 37, faces a charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon on accusations that he attacked a cellmate at the Grady County, Okla., jail with a spork, a hybrid form of cutlery that serves as a spoon and a fork.
A Section on 06/08/2017
Print Headline: In the news
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: In the news
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.