Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, June 08, 2017, 7:16 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Little Rock man accused in sex assault of teen girl

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

A Little Rock man has been arrested on a sexual-assault charge involving a teenage victim, according to authorities.

A report from the Little Rock Police Department states that Wendell McKey, 50, was arrested on a second-degree sexual-assault charge around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, records show.

Police say McKey reportedly had an inappropriate contact in 2015 with a then-13-year-old girl.

He remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday in lieu of $50,000 bond, according to an online inmate roster.

Metro on 06/08/2017

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Little Rock man accused in sex assault of teen girl

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online