Little Rock man accused in sex assault of teen girl
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
A Little Rock man has been arrested on a sexual-assault charge involving a teenage victim, according to authorities.
A report from the Little Rock Police Department states that Wendell McKey, 50, was arrested on a second-degree sexual-assault charge around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, records show.
Police say McKey reportedly had an inappropriate contact in 2015 with a then-13-year-old girl.
He remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday in lieu of $50,000 bond, according to an online inmate roster.
