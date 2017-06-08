Local actors return to Shakespeare festival

CONWAY — It’s like old home week for several actors participating in this year’s Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre. The 11th annual Shakespeare festival, featuring a variety of plays, will open Friday and run through July 9.

For Chad Bradford and Jordy Neill, it’s a return to the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, where they spent countless hours in the drama department learning the ins and outs of acting. Bradford graduated from the local campus in 2006. Neill attended classes there after he graduated from Conway High School in 2007.

For Paige Reynolds, who teaches at UCA, it’s like she hasn’t left campus since classes were dismissed for the summer break.

But they all return willingly to the Donald W. Reynolds Performance Hall for the chance to bring to life a variety of characters made famous by William Shakespeare and others.

Bradford, who now makes his home in New York City and Little Rock, is directing this year’s production of The Taming of the Shrew, which he adapted for the one-hour show that’s billed as the family production. He also wrote the music for the show, along with another UCA alum, Matthew Duncan of Bentonville.

Bradford made his AST directorial debut in 2016 with the family-friendly version of Twelfth Night.

Bradford, who has a Master of Fine Arts degree from Penn State University, also has the lead role of Harold

Hill in this year’s AST non-Shakespeare production, Meredith Willson’s The Music Man.

“I did the first season of this Shakespeare festival,” Bradford said, smiling. “I’ve been back several times.

“I even taught at UCA this past fall semester,” he said.

“Jordy and I have kept up with each other and, for the past four years, have performed in the summers with Shake on the Lake at Silver Lake, New York.”

Bradford said he and Neill “did The Santaland Diaries by David Sedaris in December at Shake on the Lake.

“I directed it, and Jordy starred in the one-person show,” Bradford said.

Neill, who is a son of Cindy and Randy Romeo of Conway, appears in this year’s festival as Costard in Love’s Labour’s Lost and as Petruchio in The Taming of the Shrew.

He said he has participated in the local Shakespeare festival for six consecutive seasons. He has also appeared in several productions presented over the years by the Conway Community Arts Association. Neill now attends the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

“I am finally going to finish my degree in the theater department,” he said.

“So I’m still going to school,” he said, laughing, “and working gigs when and where I can.

“I am also recently engaged to the AST general manager, Geneva Galloway. We plan to be married on Cinco de Mayo, 2018.”

Neill and Bradford both appeared in last season’s production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

“I think I can speak for Jordy, too, when I say I can’t see myself straying far from AST.”

Reynolds, an associate professor of English at UCA specializing in British Renaissance drama, has appeared in the past 10 seasons of the

Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre. She also supervises AST’s dramaturgy program, working with students who do special research for the cast and directors.

She played Lady Capulet in the 2016 presentation of Romeo and Juliet, as well as Hippolta in A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

This year, Reynolds takes on the gender-bending role of Decius Brutus in Julius Caesar, in a newly imagined adaptation of the play where women are an integral part of the conspiracy.

“I think the issues in this play are relevant and resonant in today’s world,” Reynolds

said. “I love playing a man’s role,” she said of her character, which is one of the conspirators working to overthrow Caesar. “As so often is the case, there are not always strong roles for women in Shakespeare’s plays.

“I like this play because it about the dynamics of power. And that is not related to gender.”

In her 10 years with AST, Reynolds has met and performed with actors from all over the United States. This year, she appears alongside Quetta Carpenter of Austin, Texas.

Carpenter, whose family roots date back to Arkansas in the 1800s, appears as Cassius, another conniving senator against Julius Caesar. She also appears as the Princess of France in Love’s Labour’s Lost.

“This is the first time I have appeared with AST,” said Carpenter, who teaches in the acting program at the University of Texas at Austin. “I am enjoying this role. I think it shows that as you seek power, you inevitably end up in the same place as those you seek to unseat.”

For more information about the Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre, visit the website arkshakes.com.