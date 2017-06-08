Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, June 08, 2017, 8:28 p.m.

Major Arkansas target to visit soon

This article was published today at 7:40 p.m.

arkansas-offensive-line-coach-kurt-anderson

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Arkansas Offensive line coach Kurt Anderson

An Arkansas major offensive target plans to visit Fayetteville soon.

Highly recruited offensive lineman Jerome Carvin plans to visit the Hogs June 17.

Carvin, 6-5, 330, of Cordova, Tenn., has more than 20 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn, Louisville, Ole Miss and others. ESPN rates him the No. 27 offensive guard in the nation.

Tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. and offensive line coach Kurt Anderson visited his school during the spring evaluation period.

