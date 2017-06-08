Man, 22, dies after shooting at apartments
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 3:12 a.m.
Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a Conway apartment complex Wednesday night.
The Conway Police Department reported that at 6:23 p.m. officers were called to a shooting at College View Apartments at 1952 Bruce St., just east of Donaghey Avenue and the University of Central Arkansas. Police said Damien Hardy, 22, was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Department spokesman Latresha Woodruff said late Wednesday that police were questioning a man in connection with the killing. The man, whom officers found at the apartment complex, told investigators that the shooting was accidental, according to Woodruff.
Police had not named the man late Wednesday.
No charges had been filed.
Metro on 06/08/2017
Print Headline: Man, 22, dies after shooting at apartments
