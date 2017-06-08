Man found with gun stolen from Arkansas police department, authorities say

While arresting an Arkansas man, officers found a loaded handgun stolen from another police department in his possession, according to a report.

The Jonesboro Police Department says a driver, later identified as Justin Tavon Boose, 18, of Marvell was observed traveling on Stillwater Drive around 3:05 a.m. Thursday with a license plate light hanging down over the plate.

An officer with the agency said he watched as the driver traveled past him and "took off at a high rate of speed." At one point, the officer reached 88 mph in attempt to catch up to the vehicle, according to police.

Boise later pulled into the parking lot of a gas station at Parker Road and Southwest Drive, where the officer was finally able to make contact with the driver, the report states.

That officer noted that the driver, Boose appeared "very nervous to the point that his hands were shaking" and also appeared to be moving around in his seat in an attempt to "hide something."

Identifying himself initially as "Kendarius Both," Boose was asked to step out of the vehicle when authorities were unable to locate that name in state records. He became upset when the officer asked him to step away from his vehicle to allow for a search, police said.

While searching his vehicle, the officer found a plastic bag with white powder residue inside.

A Glock handgun was located under the driver’s seat loaded with a 22-round magazine, the report notes. That weapon matched one stolen from the Marvell Police Department, police said.

Authorities were able to identify Boose through a paper with his name on it in the vehicle.

Boose was arrested on a felony charge of theft by receiving as well as misdemeanor counts of driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked; obstructing governmental operations; and hazardous driving.

Police said Boose also had an active warrant out of Craighead County. Holds were also also requested by the Marvell Police Department and the DeSoto County, Mo., sheriff’s office.