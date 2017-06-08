Man fights with Little Rock Target worker before fleeing with camera, police say

A shoplifter fought with a loss prevention employee at a Little Rock Target before fleeing the store with a camera Wednesday night, police said.

The Little Rock Police Department responded around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a shoplifting at the retailer at 420 S. University Ave. in the Park Avenue shopping center.

The 29-year-old employee told police that he confronted someone inside the store as they attempted to take an instant camera valued at around $100. At one point, the shoplifter was able to flee and headed south from the store.

Authorities described the assailant as a white male who stands about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds. He wore a white T-shirt and denim shorts.

The Target worker, who was not reported injured, said the store was able to recover the stolen camera.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.