Thursday, June 08, 2017, 5:43 a.m.

MiLB: Naturals split doubleheader

Last-inning rally helps NWA remain two games back in standings

By Mike Capshaw

This article was published today at 1:00 a.m.

nwa-democrat-gazetteandy-shupe-northwest-arkansas-naturals-first-baseman-samir-duenez-right-connects-with-the-ball-wednesday-against-springfield-at-arvest-ballpark-in-springdale-visit-nwadgcomphotos-for-more-photographs-from-the-game

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Northwest Arkansas Naturals first baseman Samir Duenez (right) connects with the ball Wednesday against Springfield at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. Visit nwadg.com/photos for more photographs from the game.

Game 1

SPRINGFIELD 5, NW ARKANSAS 2

^1^2^3^4^5^6^7^R^H^E

Springfield^4^0^0^0^1^0^0^5^8^0

NW Arkansas^0^0^0^0^2^0^0^2^6^1

Springfield^AB^R^H^RBI^BB^SO^LOB^AVG

Mercado, CF^3^1^0^0^1^0^1^.330

Sierra, LF^4^1^2^0^0^0^1^.348

Garcia, RF^3^1^0^1^0^0^1^.278

Garcia, A, DH^3^0^1^1^0^0^1^.320

Wilson, J, 3B^3^1^1^1^0^1^1^.212

Mejia, A, SS^3^1^1^2^0^1^0^.257

Grayson, 1B^3^0^2^0^0^0^0^.243

Lino, C^3^0^0^0^0^1^2^.263

Thon, 2B^3^0^1^0^0^0^2^.253

Totals^28^5^8^5^1^3^9^

2B: Sierra (4, Ogando). HR: Mejia, A (3, 1st inning off Ogando, 1 on, 2 out). TB: Grayson 2; Mejia, A 4; Garcia, A; Sierra 3; Thon; Wilson, J. RBI: Garcia (26); Wilson, J (19); Mejia, A 2 (23); Garcia, A (27). 2-out RBI: Wilson, J; Mejia, A 2; Garcia, A.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Thon. SF: Garcia. Team RISP: 2-for-4. Team LOB: 4.

NW Arkansas^AB^R^H^RBI^BB^SO^LOB^AVG

Toups, 2B^3^1^1^0^1^0^2^.290

Lopez, Jac, 3B^4^0^1^0^0^0^3^.297

Duenez, 1B^3^0^0^0^1^0^3^.249

Ramos, DH^2^0^1^2^0^0^2^.258

Moon, RF^3^0^0^0^0^1^4^.248

Arteaga, SS^3^0^0^0^0^0^0^.303

Dewees Jr., CF^3^0^1^0^0^1^0^.237

Escalera, LF^3^0^0^0^0^0^1^.272

Villegas, Lu, C^3^1^2^0^0^0^0^.261

Totals^27^2^6^2^2^2^15^

TB: Lopez, Jac; Dewees Jr.; Ramos; Toups; Villegas, Lu 2. RBI: Ramos 2 (25). 2-out RBI: Ramos 2. Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Moon; Toups. Team RISP: 2-for-8. Team LOB: 7. FIELDING E: Toups (1, throw).

PITCHING

Springfield^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO^HR^ERA

Hudson (W, 4-2)^7.0^6^2^2^2^2^0^2.98

NW Arkansas^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO^HR^ERA

Ogando (L, 3-3)^6.0^8^5^4^1^3^1^2.95

Rico, L^1.0^0^0^0^0^0^0^7.52

Game Scores: Hudson 62; Ogando 40.

HBP: Ramos (by Hudson).

Pitches-strikes: Hudson 91-58; Ogando 92-59; Rico, L 13-7.

Groundouts-flyouts: Hudson 13-2; Ogando 4-5; Rico, L 2-1.

Batters faced: Hudson 30; Ogando 27; Rico, L 3.

Umpires: HP: Jon Felczak. 1B: Kyle Wallace. 3B: Nate Tomlinson.

Weather: 78 degrees, clear.

Wind: 6 mph, L to R.

First pitch: 5:04 PM.

T: 1:55.

Venue: Arvest Ballpark.

^^^^

Game 2

NW ARKANSAS 5, SPRINGFIELD 4

^1^2^3^4^5^6^7^R^H^E

Springfield^0^1^1^0^2^0^0^4^8^0

NW Arkansas^0^0^3^0^0^0^2^5^14^1

Springfield^AB^R^H^RBI^BB^SO^LOB^AVG

Mercado, CF^4^0^1^0^0^1^3^.329

Sierra, LF-RF^4^2^2^0^0^1^1^.360

Garcia, RF^1^0^0^0^0^1^1^.276

Garcia, A, LF^2^1^2^0^1^0^0^.331

Wilson, J, 3B^2^0^1^1^0^0^1^.215

Mejia, A, SS^3^1^1^1^0^1^3^.259

Thon, DH^4^0^0^0^0^2^4^.242

Diekroeger, 1B^2^0^1^0^2^1^0^.250

Grayson, 1B^0^0^0^0^0^0^0^.243

Jenner, C^2^0^0^1^1^1^1^.233

Turgeon, 2B^3^0^0^0^0^1^6^.150

Totals^27^4^8^3^4^9^20^

2B: Diekroeger (1, Kalish). TB: Mejia, A; Sierra 2; Diekroeger 2; Garcia, A 2; Mercado; Wilson, J. RBI: Wilson, J (20); Mejia, A (24); Jenner (6). 2-out RBI: Jenner. Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Mercado 2; Thon; Turgeon 2; Mejia, A. SAC: Jenner. SF: Wilson, J; Mejia, A. Team RISP: 1-for-10. Team LOB: 10.

NW Arkansas^AB^R^H^RBI^BB^SO^LOB^AVG

Toups, 3B^4^1^1^0^0^1^3^.286

Lopez, Jac, 2B^4^0^2^0^0^2^1^.302

Duenez, DH^4^1^2^2^0^1^2^.253

1-Diaz, C, PR-DH^0^1^0^0^0^0^0^.174

Ramos, 1B^4^0^0^0^0^0^3^.254

Dewees Jr., CF^4^1^2^0^0^0^0^.242

Arteaga, SS^4^0^2^1^0^0^2^.307

Moon, RF^3^0^0^0^1^1^1^.242

Escalera, LF^4^0^2^1^0^1^1^.276

Dini, C^3^1^3^1^0^0^0^.583

Totals^34^5^14^5^1^6^13^

1-Ran for Duenez in the 7th.

HR: Dini (1, 3rd inning off McKinney, 0 on, 0 out); Duenez (8, 3rd inning off McKinney, 1 on, 1 out). TB: Arteaga 2; Dini 6; Duenez 5; Lopez, Jac 2; Toups; Dewees Jr. 2; Escalera 2. RBI: Dini (1); Duenez 2 (38); Arteaga (15); Escalera (24). 2-out RBI: Arteaga; Escalera.Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Escalera; Toups; Arteaga. Team RISP: 3-for-7. Team LOB: 7. FIELDING E: Toups (2, fielding).

PITCHING

Springfield^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO^HR^ERA

McKinney^3.0^5^3^3^0^1^2^2.77

Baker^1.0^3^0^0^0^2^0^2.33

Hawkins^0.2^1^0^0^0^1^0^3.92

Beck^1.1^1^0^0^0^1^0^3.52

Echemendia (BS, 2)(L, 1-2)^0.2^4^2^2^1^1^0^4.33

NW Arkansas^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO^HR^ERA

Kalish^4.0^5^2^1^1^3^0^4.50

Edwards^0.2^2^2^2^1^1^0^13.50

Hill (W, 1-2)^2.1^1^0^0^2^5^0^7.81

Baker pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

Game Scores: McKinney 28; Kalish 49.

WP: McKinney 2.

HBP: Wilson, J (by Edwards).

Pitches-strikes: McKinney 54-35; Baker 23-17; Hawkins 12-9; Beck 16-12; Echemendia 31-19; Kalish 57-39; Edwards 37-25; Hill 40-25.

Groundouts-flyouts: McKinney 4-2; Baker 0-0; Hawkins 0-0; Beck 2-1; Echemendia 0-0; Kalish 5-2; Edwards 0-0; Hill 1-1.

Batters faced: McKinney 14; Baker 6; Hawkins 3; Beck 5; Echemendia 7; Kalish 19; Edwards 6; Hill 10.

Inherited runners-scored: Hawkins 1-0; Beck 2-0; Hill 3-1.

Umpires: HP: Kyle Wallace. 1B: Nate Tomlinson. 3B: Jon Felczak.

Weather: 77 degrees, sunny.

Wind: 7 mph, In from CF.

First pitch: 7:38 PM.

T: 2:53.

Att: 3,133.

Venue: Arvest Ballpark.

SPRINGDALE -- Alfredo Escalera legged out an infield single to help Northwest Arkansas salvage a split of a doubleheader against Springfield at Arvest Ballpark on Wednesday.

Trailing 4-3 heading into their final at-bat, the Naturals (29-28) tied the score when Mauricio Ramos drove in a run on an infield single. A walk later loaded the bases for Escalera, who hit a high-hopper up the middle and barely beat the throw to first to allow the winning run to score.

Splitting the doubleheader keeps the Naturals two games behind the Cardinals (31-26) in the Texas League North Division standings with 13 games remaining in the first half of the season. It also snapped a five-game losing skid against Springfield.

The Cards grabbed a 1-0 lead when Meija singled and later scored on an error in the second inning. Jacob Wilson hit a sacrifice fly to score Sierra, who reached on a leadoff single, to push the lead to 2-0 in the third inning.

The Naturals used big swings to take their first lead of the day when a solo homer by Nick Dini, who was 3-for-3, and a two-run homer by Samir Duenez put them up 3-2 in the third inning. But the Cards regained the lead with a two-run fifth, including a two-out, bases loaded walk for the go-ahead run.

Springfield starter Dakota Hudson (4 -2) was solid in the opener, but the Naturals ended the right-hander's shutout bid with a two-out, two-run, broken bat single by Mauricio Ramos in the bottom of the fifth. Hudson, who MLB.com ranks as the Cardinals' No. 9 prospect, allowed two runs on six hits while striking out two and walking two to record the complete game victory.

Facing Hudson's mid-90s fastball coupled with what Baseball America tabbed the "Best Slider" in the organization's farm system, Northwest Arkansas faced an uphill climb before the 2016 first-rounder out of Mississippi State even threw a pitch.

That's because the Cardinals tagged NWA starter Emilio Oganda for four runs in the top of the first inning, including an two-run homer by Alex Meija.

Oganda (3-3) settled in after the first inning and retired the next seven batters in order. A bunt single by speedster Magneuris Sierra and a throwing error resulted in an unearned run in the fifth when a two-out, RBI single by Anthony Garcia pushed the lead to 5-0.

SHORT HOPS

• Cardinals second baseman Dickie Joe Thon is the son of Dickie Thon, who spent 15 seasons in the Major Leagues with the California Angels, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers and Milwaukee Brewers. Dickie Joe Thon is in his seventh season in the minors and his first in AA ball.

• NWA second baseman Corey Toups' first error of the season led to a run for Springfield in the fifth inning of Game 1. He tossed a throw into the Nats' dugout while trying to turn a double play. Toups made his second error, which also led to a run, while playing third base in Game 2 when he allowed a grounder to get under his glove in the second inning.

• Loose infield dirt robbed Jack Lopez of a double in the fifth inning of Game 2. He slipped after rounding first base after slicing a hit just inside to right field line.

On Deck: Northwest Arkansas and Springfield continue their five-game series today at 7:05 p.m. The Naturals will start RHP Corey Ray (3-3, 5.14) while the Cardinals will counter with RHP Matt Pearce (5-3, 2.19).

Today's Promotion: It's "Buck Night & Thirsty Thursday" with $1 and $2 snack and drink specials at concession stands.

On The Air: KQSM-FM 92.1

On The Web: www.nwanaturals.com

Sports on 06/08/2017

Print Headline: Nats split with Cards

Arkansas Online