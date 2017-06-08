MiLB: Naturals split doubleheader

SPRINGDALE -- Alfredo Escalera legged out an infield single to help Northwest Arkansas salvage a split of a doubleheader against Springfield at Arvest Ballpark on Wednesday.

Trailing 4-3 heading into their final at-bat, the Naturals (29-28) tied the score when Mauricio Ramos drove in a run on an infield single. A walk later loaded the bases for Escalera, who hit a high-hopper up the middle and barely beat the throw to first to allow the winning run to score.

Splitting the doubleheader keeps the Naturals two games behind the Cardinals (31-26) in the Texas League North Division standings with 13 games remaining in the first half of the season. It also snapped a five-game losing skid against Springfield.

The Cards grabbed a 1-0 lead when Meija singled and later scored on an error in the second inning. Jacob Wilson hit a sacrifice fly to score Sierra, who reached on a leadoff single, to push the lead to 2-0 in the third inning.

The Naturals used big swings to take their first lead of the day when a solo homer by Nick Dini, who was 3-for-3, and a two-run homer by Samir Duenez put them up 3-2 in the third inning. But the Cards regained the lead with a two-run fifth, including a two-out, bases loaded walk for the go-ahead run.

Springfield starter Dakota Hudson (4 -2) was solid in the opener, but the Naturals ended the right-hander's shutout bid with a two-out, two-run, broken bat single by Mauricio Ramos in the bottom of the fifth. Hudson, who MLB.com ranks as the Cardinals' No. 9 prospect, allowed two runs on six hits while striking out two and walking two to record the complete game victory.

Facing Hudson's mid-90s fastball coupled with what Baseball America tabbed the "Best Slider" in the organization's farm system, Northwest Arkansas faced an uphill climb before the 2016 first-rounder out of Mississippi State even threw a pitch.

That's because the Cardinals tagged NWA starter Emilio Oganda for four runs in the top of the first inning, including an two-run homer by Alex Meija.

Oganda (3-3) settled in after the first inning and retired the next seven batters in order. A bunt single by speedster Magneuris Sierra and a throwing error resulted in an unearned run in the fifth when a two-out, RBI single by Anthony Garcia pushed the lead to 5-0.

SHORT HOPS

• Cardinals second baseman Dickie Joe Thon is the son of Dickie Thon, who spent 15 seasons in the Major Leagues with the California Angels, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers and Milwaukee Brewers. Dickie Joe Thon is in his seventh season in the minors and his first in AA ball.

• NWA second baseman Corey Toups' first error of the season led to a run for Springfield in the fifth inning of Game 1. He tossed a throw into the Nats' dugout while trying to turn a double play. Toups made his second error, which also led to a run, while playing third base in Game 2 when he allowed a grounder to get under his glove in the second inning.

• Loose infield dirt robbed Jack Lopez of a double in the fifth inning of Game 2. He slipped after rounding first base after slicing a hit just inside to right field line.

On Deck: Northwest Arkansas and Springfield continue their five-game series today at 7:05 p.m. The Naturals will start RHP Corey Ray (3-3, 5.14) while the Cardinals will counter with RHP Matt Pearce (5-3, 2.19).

Today's Promotion: It's "Buck Night & Thirsty Thursday" with $1 and $2 snack and drink specials at concession stands.

On The Air: KQSM-FM 92.1

On The Web: www.nwanaturals.com

