MiLB: Naturals split doubleheader
Last-inning rally helps NWA remain two games back in standings
By Mike Capshaw
This article was published today at 1:00 a.m.
Game 1
SPRINGFIELD 5, NW ARKANSAS 2
^1^2^3^4^5^6^7^R^H^E
Springfield^4^0^0^0^1^0^0^5^8^0
NW Arkansas^0^0^0^0^2^0^0^2^6^1
Springfield^AB^R^H^RBI^BB^SO^LOB^AVG
Mercado, CF^3^1^0^0^1^0^1^.330
Sierra, LF^4^1^2^0^0^0^1^.348
Garcia, RF^3^1^0^1^0^0^1^.278
Garcia, A, DH^3^0^1^1^0^0^1^.320
Wilson, J, 3B^3^1^1^1^0^1^1^.212
Mejia, A, SS^3^1^1^2^0^1^0^.257
Grayson, 1B^3^0^2^0^0^0^0^.243
Lino, C^3^0^0^0^0^1^2^.263
Thon, 2B^3^0^1^0^0^0^2^.253
Totals^28^5^8^5^1^3^9^
2B: Sierra (4, Ogando). HR: Mejia, A (3, 1st inning off Ogando, 1 on, 2 out). TB: Grayson 2; Mejia, A 4; Garcia, A; Sierra 3; Thon; Wilson, J. RBI: Garcia (26); Wilson, J (19); Mejia, A 2 (23); Garcia, A (27). 2-out RBI: Wilson, J; Mejia, A 2; Garcia, A.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Thon. SF: Garcia. Team RISP: 2-for-4. Team LOB: 4.
NW Arkansas^AB^R^H^RBI^BB^SO^LOB^AVG
Toups, 2B^3^1^1^0^1^0^2^.290
Lopez, Jac, 3B^4^0^1^0^0^0^3^.297
Duenez, 1B^3^0^0^0^1^0^3^.249
Ramos, DH^2^0^1^2^0^0^2^.258
Moon, RF^3^0^0^0^0^1^4^.248
Arteaga, SS^3^0^0^0^0^0^0^.303
Dewees Jr., CF^3^0^1^0^0^1^0^.237
Escalera, LF^3^0^0^0^0^0^1^.272
Villegas, Lu, C^3^1^2^0^0^0^0^.261
Totals^27^2^6^2^2^2^15^
TB: Lopez, Jac; Dewees Jr.; Ramos; Toups; Villegas, Lu 2. RBI: Ramos 2 (25). 2-out RBI: Ramos 2. Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Moon; Toups. Team RISP: 2-for-8. Team LOB: 7. FIELDING E: Toups (1, throw).
PITCHING
Springfield^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO^HR^ERA
Hudson (W, 4-2)^7.0^6^2^2^2^2^0^2.98
NW Arkansas^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO^HR^ERA
Ogando (L, 3-3)^6.0^8^5^4^1^3^1^2.95
Rico, L^1.0^0^0^0^0^0^0^7.52
Game Scores: Hudson 62; Ogando 40.
HBP: Ramos (by Hudson).
Pitches-strikes: Hudson 91-58; Ogando 92-59; Rico, L 13-7.
Groundouts-flyouts: Hudson 13-2; Ogando 4-5; Rico, L 2-1.
Batters faced: Hudson 30; Ogando 27; Rico, L 3.
Umpires: HP: Jon Felczak. 1B: Kyle Wallace. 3B: Nate Tomlinson.
Weather: 78 degrees, clear.
Wind: 6 mph, L to R.
First pitch: 5:04 PM.
T: 1:55.
Venue: Arvest Ballpark.
Game 2
NW ARKANSAS 5, SPRINGFIELD 4
^1^2^3^4^5^6^7^R^H^E
Springfield^0^1^1^0^2^0^0^4^8^0
NW Arkansas^0^0^3^0^0^0^2^5^14^1
Springfield^AB^R^H^RBI^BB^SO^LOB^AVG
Mercado, CF^4^0^1^0^0^1^3^.329
Sierra, LF-RF^4^2^2^0^0^1^1^.360
Garcia, RF^1^0^0^0^0^1^1^.276
Garcia, A, LF^2^1^2^0^1^0^0^.331
Wilson, J, 3B^2^0^1^1^0^0^1^.215
Mejia, A, SS^3^1^1^1^0^1^3^.259
Thon, DH^4^0^0^0^0^2^4^.242
Diekroeger, 1B^2^0^1^0^2^1^0^.250
Grayson, 1B^0^0^0^0^0^0^0^.243
Jenner, C^2^0^0^1^1^1^1^.233
Turgeon, 2B^3^0^0^0^0^1^6^.150
Totals^27^4^8^3^4^9^20^
2B: Diekroeger (1, Kalish). TB: Mejia, A; Sierra 2; Diekroeger 2; Garcia, A 2; Mercado; Wilson, J. RBI: Wilson, J (20); Mejia, A (24); Jenner (6). 2-out RBI: Jenner. Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Mercado 2; Thon; Turgeon 2; Mejia, A. SAC: Jenner. SF: Wilson, J; Mejia, A. Team RISP: 1-for-10. Team LOB: 10.
NW Arkansas^AB^R^H^RBI^BB^SO^LOB^AVG
Toups, 3B^4^1^1^0^0^1^3^.286
Lopez, Jac, 2B^4^0^2^0^0^2^1^.302
Duenez, DH^4^1^2^2^0^1^2^.253
1-Diaz, C, PR-DH^0^1^0^0^0^0^0^.174
Ramos, 1B^4^0^0^0^0^0^3^.254
Dewees Jr., CF^4^1^2^0^0^0^0^.242
Arteaga, SS^4^0^2^1^0^0^2^.307
Moon, RF^3^0^0^0^1^1^1^.242
Escalera, LF^4^0^2^1^0^1^1^.276
Dini, C^3^1^3^1^0^0^0^.583
Totals^34^5^14^5^1^6^13^
1-Ran for Duenez in the 7th.
HR: Dini (1, 3rd inning off McKinney, 0 on, 0 out); Duenez (8, 3rd inning off McKinney, 1 on, 1 out). TB: Arteaga 2; Dini 6; Duenez 5; Lopez, Jac 2; Toups; Dewees Jr. 2; Escalera 2. RBI: Dini (1); Duenez 2 (38); Arteaga (15); Escalera (24). 2-out RBI: Arteaga; Escalera.Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Escalera; Toups; Arteaga. Team RISP: 3-for-7. Team LOB: 7. FIELDING E: Toups (2, fielding).
PITCHING
Springfield^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO^HR^ERA
McKinney^3.0^5^3^3^0^1^2^2.77
Baker^1.0^3^0^0^0^2^0^2.33
Hawkins^0.2^1^0^0^0^1^0^3.92
Beck^1.1^1^0^0^0^1^0^3.52
Echemendia (BS, 2)(L, 1-2)^0.2^4^2^2^1^1^0^4.33
NW Arkansas^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO^HR^ERA
Kalish^4.0^5^2^1^1^3^0^4.50
Edwards^0.2^2^2^2^1^1^0^13.50
Hill (W, 1-2)^2.1^1^0^0^2^5^0^7.81
Baker pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
Game Scores: McKinney 28; Kalish 49.
WP: McKinney 2.
HBP: Wilson, J (by Edwards).
Pitches-strikes: McKinney 54-35; Baker 23-17; Hawkins 12-9; Beck 16-12; Echemendia 31-19; Kalish 57-39; Edwards 37-25; Hill 40-25.
Groundouts-flyouts: McKinney 4-2; Baker 0-0; Hawkins 0-0; Beck 2-1; Echemendia 0-0; Kalish 5-2; Edwards 0-0; Hill 1-1.
Batters faced: McKinney 14; Baker 6; Hawkins 3; Beck 5; Echemendia 7; Kalish 19; Edwards 6; Hill 10.
Inherited runners-scored: Hawkins 1-0; Beck 2-0; Hill 3-1.
Umpires: HP: Kyle Wallace. 1B: Nate Tomlinson. 3B: Jon Felczak.
Weather: 77 degrees, sunny.
Wind: 7 mph, In from CF.
First pitch: 7:38 PM.
T: 2:53.
Att: 3,133.
Venue: Arvest Ballpark.
SPRINGDALE -- Alfredo Escalera legged out an infield single to help Northwest Arkansas salvage a split of a doubleheader against Springfield at Arvest Ballpark on Wednesday.
Trailing 4-3 heading into their final at-bat, the Naturals (29-28) tied the score when Mauricio Ramos drove in a run on an infield single. A walk later loaded the bases for Escalera, who hit a high-hopper up the middle and barely beat the throw to first to allow the winning run to score.
Splitting the doubleheader keeps the Naturals two games behind the Cardinals (31-26) in the Texas League North Division standings with 13 games remaining in the first half of the season. It also snapped a five-game losing skid against Springfield.
The Cards grabbed a 1-0 lead when Meija singled and later scored on an error in the second inning. Jacob Wilson hit a sacrifice fly to score Sierra, who reached on a leadoff single, to push the lead to 2-0 in the third inning.
The Naturals used big swings to take their first lead of the day when a solo homer by Nick Dini, who was 3-for-3, and a two-run homer by Samir Duenez put them up 3-2 in the third inning. But the Cards regained the lead with a two-run fifth, including a two-out, bases loaded walk for the go-ahead run.
Springfield starter Dakota Hudson (4 -2) was solid in the opener, but the Naturals ended the right-hander's shutout bid with a two-out, two-run, broken bat single by Mauricio Ramos in the bottom of the fifth. Hudson, who MLB.com ranks as the Cardinals' No. 9 prospect, allowed two runs on six hits while striking out two and walking two to record the complete game victory.
Facing Hudson's mid-90s fastball coupled with what Baseball America tabbed the "Best Slider" in the organization's farm system, Northwest Arkansas faced an uphill climb before the 2016 first-rounder out of Mississippi State even threw a pitch.
That's because the Cardinals tagged NWA starter Emilio Oganda for four runs in the top of the first inning, including an two-run homer by Alex Meija.
Oganda (3-3) settled in after the first inning and retired the next seven batters in order. A bunt single by speedster Magneuris Sierra and a throwing error resulted in an unearned run in the fifth when a two-out, RBI single by Anthony Garcia pushed the lead to 5-0.
SHORT HOPS
• Cardinals second baseman Dickie Joe Thon is the son of Dickie Thon, who spent 15 seasons in the Major Leagues with the California Angels, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers and Milwaukee Brewers. Dickie Joe Thon is in his seventh season in the minors and his first in AA ball.
• NWA second baseman Corey Toups' first error of the season led to a run for Springfield in the fifth inning of Game 1. He tossed a throw into the Nats' dugout while trying to turn a double play. Toups made his second error, which also led to a run, while playing third base in Game 2 when he allowed a grounder to get under his glove in the second inning.
• Loose infield dirt robbed Jack Lopez of a double in the fifth inning of Game 2. He slipped after rounding first base after slicing a hit just inside to right field line.
On Deck: Northwest Arkansas and Springfield continue their five-game series today at 7:05 p.m. The Naturals will start RHP Corey Ray (3-3, 5.14) while the Cardinals will counter with RHP Matt Pearce (5-3, 2.19).
Today's Promotion: It's "Buck Night & Thirsty Thursday" with $1 and $2 snack and drink specials at concession stands.
On The Air: KQSM-FM 92.1
On The Web: www.nwanaturals.com
Sports on 06/08/2017
Print Headline: Nats split with Cards
