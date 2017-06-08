• Eric Trump said that critics of his father are "not even people." President Donald Trump's son told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday that he's "never seen hatred like this" and "morals have flown out the window" when it comes to attacks against his father. Eric Trump took special aim at the Democratic Party, which he said is "imploding." He called Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez "a total whack job." Trump said Democrats "have no message of their own" and are trying to obstruct "a great man" and his family. In a statement Wednesday, Perez responded: "Democrats are people. So are Muslims, immigrants, women, people with pre-existing conditions, and everyone else Trump is hurting." Eric Trump and his brother, Donald Jr., are running the family company while their father is in the White House.

• Madeleine Albright, the former secretary of state, is worried about democracy. Her next book, Fascism, is a warning that democratic governments are "fragile" and the United States under President Donald Trump is enduring its own crisis. "The author examines the economic, religious, racial, and cultural factors that are today dividing populations and fostering bigotry across the globe, while also looking at how demagogues from [Benito] Mussolini to [the Philippines' Rodrigo] Duterte have attracted followers by exploiting fear, nurturing anger, and promising easy answers to complex problems," according to publisher HarperCollins. Fascism is part of a two-book deal and will come next April, the publisher announced Wednesday. Albright's second book, not yet titled, will be a memoir about her years since leaving the State Department in 2001. Albright, who served under President Bill Clinton, has written the memoirs Prague Winter and Madam Secretary. At least two other books by former secretaries of state are scheduled. Hillary Clinton's book of essays will be out this fall. John Kerry, who succeeded Clinton in President Barack Obama's administration, is working on a memoir. Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who served under President George W. Bush, recently published Democracy. It examines self-government worldwide and urges the U.S. to be a leader in advocating for freedom and human rights.

A Section on 06/08/2017